It's internet lockdown time, Resident Evil fans as Requiem spoilers are reportedly out there — and I'm avoiding them too
You're not getting me this time, internet
- Resident Evil Requiem physical copies are apparently out in the wild ahead of the February 27 launch
- Spoilers are also reportedly online
- Luckily spoiler blockers are available for those that want to avoid seeing information early
Resident Evil Requiem is now just days away from its February 27th launch, after a frustrating marketing phase. Previous games in the Resident Evil franchise have suffered leaks before release dates — and unfortunately, it looks like the same thing is happening again.
As reported by our friends at GamesRadar, early copies of Resident Evil Requiem are out in the wild, and spoilers are seemingly already available online. GamesRadar also states it has found screenshots and descriptions that are effectively spoiling some of Requiem's events, but can't fully verify their legitimacy.
I can certainly corroborate the former, as I've personally seen several social media posts from users with physical copies of Requiem. While I can't verify that spoilers are legitimately available online, there's a high chance they are.
It's not a coincidence that once some consumers have copies, spoilers start to spread; therefore, it's best to proceed with extreme caution leading up to February 27 if you don't want to see anything early.
It's time for an internet blackout if you're intent on playing Requiem blind.
Spoiler blockers are your best friend
If you're like me, who actively browses YouTube and other social media platforms, you might want to set up some boundaries. One of the worst offenders when it comes to spoilers is YouTube, with spoiler videos appearing on the homepage (especially if you're watching other Resident Evil related content).
To make life easier until February 27, I'd advise using the Google Chrome No Spoilers extension, which allows you to enter multiple keywords and actively blur any video's thumbnail and title that includes them. It's most effective on the homepage, but it can sometimes fail at blocking YouTube Shorts.
There are still multiple ways to be spoiled even when using such measures to prevent it, so the best advice I can give is to limit social media browsing as much as possible and use the mute function on apps like X.
Nobody likes spoilers, and I'll never understand why some ruin entertainment experiences for others. However, now isn't the time to think about that, but rather a time to shore up your spoiler defences.
Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.
