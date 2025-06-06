Resident Evil Requiem officially announced and it's launching in February 2026

Resident Evil Requiem has officially been announced

The ninth entry launches on February 27, 2026, for PC and console

Requiem's protagonist is FBI agent Grace Ashcroft, who could be related to Resident Evil Outbreak's Alyssa Ashcroft

It's official, Resident Evil Requiem is set to launch on February 27, 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

The next Resident Evil game was the final announcement of Summer Game Fest 2025 and was unveiled with a chilling cinematic trailer showing off the game's protagonist, FBI technical analyst Grace Ashcroft, and a nuked Racoon City.

Capcom is calling the ninth entry "a new era of survival horror," and host Geoff Keighly describes it as a "bold shift for the franchise both in tone and gameplay," and that players should expect "high-stakes cinematic action".

"Requiem for the dead. Nightmare for the living. Resident Evil Requiem is the ninth title in the mainline Resident Evil series," the blurb reads. "Prepare to escape death in a heart-stopping experience that will chill you to your core.

"A new era of survival horror begins in 2026. Technological advancements combined with the development team's depth of experience combine in a story with rich characters and gameplay that's more immersive than ever before."

Bizarrely, Jun Takeuchi, Resident Evil executive producer, made a brief appearance earlier in the broadcast to tease the game, but stated that Capcom wasn't ready to reveal it.

From the trailer, it seems that Resident Evil Requiem will follow Grace as she investigates a serial killer who has a connection to her deceased mother.

It's unclear if former Resident Evil characters, like Leon and Jill, will make an appearance, but it appears that Grace Ashcroft is related to Alyssa Ashcroft from Resident Evil Outbreak and Outbreak File #2.