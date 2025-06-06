Dying Light: The Beast gets an official August release date at Summer Game Fest
The game was originally supposed to be a Dying Light 2: Stay Human DLC
Dying Light: The Beast just received an official release date at Summer Game Fest.
Revealed alongside a gameplay and story trailer showcasing first-person action, Dying Light: The Beast is set to launch on August 22 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.
The game was initially being developed as downloadable content (DLC) for Dying Light 2: Stay Human, but developer Techland announced at Gamescom 2024 that the project had become a standalone title.
"Development of Dying Light: The Beast originally started as a story DLC for Dying Light 2: Stay Human," Techland said at the time. "But after two years of work, its size and scope has changed so much that it evolved into a standalone, self-contained experience.
"To show appreciation for the community who patiently waited for the DLC, Techland will be offering Dying Light: The Beast at no extra cost to all owners of the Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Edition, delivering a full standalone adventure instead of just a DLC."
This story is developing.
