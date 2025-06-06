Recommended reading

Dying Light: The Beast gets an official August release date at Summer Game Fest

News
By published

The game was originally supposed to be a Dying Light 2: Stay Human DLC

SGF 25
(Image credit: Future)

Dying Light: The Beast just received an official release date at Summer Game Fest.

Revealed alongside a gameplay and story trailer showcasing first-person action, Dying Light: The Beast is set to launch on August 22 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

The game was initially being developed as downloadable content (DLC) for Dying Light 2: Stay Human, but developer Techland announced at Gamescom 2024 that the project had become a standalone title.

"Development of Dying Light: The Beast originally started as a story DLC for Dying Light 2: Stay Human," Techland said at the time. "But after two years of work, its size and scope has changed so much that it evolved into a standalone, self-contained experience.

"To show appreciation for the community who patiently waited for the DLC, Techland will be offering Dying Light: The Beast at no extra cost to all owners of the Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Edition, delivering a full standalone adventure instead of just a DLC."

This story is developing.

You might also like...

Demi Williams
Demi Williams

Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.