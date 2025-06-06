Hideo Kojima debuts an exclusive new look at Death Stranding 2: On the Beach at Summer Game Fest
The game launches later this month
Ahead of the release of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach later this month, Kojima Productions has shared a brand new look at the game.
During the Summer Game Fest broadcast tonight, Death Stranding 2 director Hideo Kojima took to the stage alongside host Geoff Keighley to showcase an exclusive scene from the upcoming game.
The cutscene featured two new characters, Neil, played by Luca Marinelli, and Lucy, played by Alissa Jung. It's difficult to determine the context of the scene, but Neil can be seen attending a meeting with Lucy, as if strangers, before it's revealed that the pair share a history.
According to Kojima, Neil and Lucy share a "deep connection" that will play out throughout the story.
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is set to launch on June 26, 2025, for PlayStation 5. There's also a brand new limited edition DualSense Wireless Controller inspired by Death Stranding 2, which will release alongside the game.
This story is developing.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
