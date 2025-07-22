After the mother of all hattricks, Ted Lasso season 4 is officially underway, according to a new teaser from Apple TV+. In the clip (see below), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones) and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins) are reunited, with a scene filmed in Sudeikis’ hometown of Kansas City, suggesting a huge location change from Richmond will be featured in the next installment. However, the scene is cut off before things can really get going, so what’s actually happening is anybody’s guess.

Also up in the air is the eventual season 4 release date, alongside whether other core cast members will be returning. Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt), Nick Mohammed (Nathan 'Nate' Shelley), Sarah Niles (Dr Sharon M Fieldstone), Anthony Head (Rupert Mannion), Toheeb Jimoh (Samuel 'Sam' Obisanya), Cristo Fernández ( Dani Rojas), Kola Bokinni (Isaac McAdoo), Billy Harris ( Colin Hughes) and James Lance (Trent Crimm) are yet to be confirmed for a Ted Lasso return, and we likely won’t be finding out if they are until much closer to the hit Apple TV+ show ’ s eventual release (or at least with enough time passed that a full season 4 trailer can be released).

You might have noticed one name missing from the above list, and that’s for good reason. Even though they don’t appear in the Ted Lasso season 4 production teaser, we know they’ve been promoted to series regular… and been swiftly recast in the process.

The main gang is back together in Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso season 4 teaser, but the same can’t be said for Henry

Ted Lasso — Season 4 Now in Production | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

I’m talking about Henry, who is Ted Lasso’s son in previous seasons. He was originally played by Gus Turner, but instead of Turner returning for the role, Obi-Wan’s Grant Feely has taken over. Back in March 2025, sources claimed (via The Independent) that the show was looking to recast Henry in order to use an actor who was “proficient in soccer,” meaning we’re likely to see Henry on the pitch even more in upcoming episodes. Deadline has also confirmed Henry is now a series regular as of season 4, appearing more infrequently across seasons 1-3.

Of course, this isn’t the only on-pitch change we’ll expect to see in season 4. Ted will now be coaching AFC Richmond women’s football team, with stars like Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education), Jude Mack (Back in Action), Faye Marsay (Adolescence), Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey (Jurassic World: Dominion) and Abbie Hern (My Lady Jane) tipped to take on the role of new players. Currently, all we know is that these new faces are definitely onboard in some capacity.

If you watched Ted Lasso season 3, you’ll remember we left off with everything pretty wrapped up, and it felt as though all of our key players were skipping off to the horizon with their happy endings. Ted didn’t give up on coaching, entirely, instead coaching Henry's soccer team after moving back to Kansas City. AFC Richmond beat their rival while placing second overall in the league, with Rebecca revealing she is selling the club. Apple TV+ has so far confirmed the following plot for season 4: “Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”

How this actually happens after that finite season 3 ending remains a mystery, but if it means Lasso and the gang are reunited in Richmond, then get me back pitchside.

