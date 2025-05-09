Ted Lasso fans are going to love this new Apple TV+ comedy by the looks of the trailer for Stick

Apple TV+ has unveiled the first trailer for new golfing comedy Stick and it looks like just the thing to scratch the sports comedy itch while we await Ted Lasso season 4.

A coach pinning success on a lower league star while going through a divorce, accompanied by a grumpy, beared sidekick? Stick sounds an awful lot like the streamer’s soccer sitcom, but Apple TV+ latest feel-good comedy switches things up with an entirely different kind of club.

The new show sees Owen Wilson starring as “Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After the collapse of his marriage and getting fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets, and future, entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Peter Dager). Stick is a heartfelt, feel-good sports comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before.”

As you can see from the trailer below, the 10-episode series looks to be another example of the type of hilarious and heartfelt comedy one of the best streaming services have become masters of. With Wilson pitch perfect as the down and out Cahill looking for one last chance at glory, and with Peter Dager nailing the role of would-be golfing sensation Santi Wheeler, it’s like Ted Lasso coaching Happy Gilmore.

Also stepping out on to the green are Judy Greer as Pryce’s soon-to-be ex-wife Amber-Linn and Timothy Olyphant as his former rival while Marc Maron returns to the world of sports-com after Netflix’s GLOW, playing Cahill’s sardonic pal Mitts.

Stick — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The new trailer comes amid plenty of exciting updates for fans of Apple TV+ comedic output. While the streamer was once considered the home of big budget sci-fi with the likes of Foundation and For All Mankind, it’s quietly been making a name for itself as the home of hilarious, emotional character driven comedy.

While Rob McElhenney’s Mythic Quest was cancelled after four seasons, Stick arrives on the heels of hit movie making satire The Studio, which has just been renewed for a second season, while it’s also been confirmed that parenting sitcom Trying will be back for a fifth season. Meanwhile, the streamer's OG comedy hit Ted Lasso is also set to make a return.

Is Ted Lasso still returning?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

While many assumed we’d said goodbye to Jason Sudekis’ soccer coach at the close of season three, back in March, Apple TV+ confirmed one of the best Apple TV+ shows would be returning for a fourth outing. Sudeikis is confirmed to be back, alongside Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift. The rest of the cast are yet to be announced, but we’d imagine we’ll see more familiar faces re-signed to AFC Richmond.

Plot details are thin on the ground at the moment, but it’s heavily rumored that Ted will return to London to coach the Richmond women’s team announced in the season three finale. In the season four announcement, Sudeikis teased: “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’ in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.” For more on Ted's comeback, you can check out everything we know so far about the return of the hit Apple TV+ show.

In the meantime, Stick looks like a show Ted Lasso fans are going to love, and if you’re missing the antics at the soccer club, well this should go a fair way to filling that hole.