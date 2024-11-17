Ted Lasso season 4: everything we know so far about the potential return of the hit Apple TV Plus show

With Ted seemingly back in the US, what could Ted Lasso season 4 look like?

Ted Lasso season 4: key information - No official announcement yet

- Positive reports around the show heading towards being greenlit

- No release date set

- No trailers or other footage revealed

- A few main cast members expected to return as options picked up

- No new cast members unveiled

- Plot details currently thin on the ground, but rumors hint at a potential spin-off

Ted Lasso season 4 seemed unlikely when the show wrapped up squarely in the season 3 finale, but the more we hear, the more we think we haven't seen the last of the hit comedy. It is one of the best Apple TV Plus shows after all, which is not a title given out easily. The stellar cast alongside the warmth and humor of Ted Lasso makes it the ultimate feel good watch that, unsurprisingly, has left fans wanting more.

So far, there’s been three seasons on Apple TV Plus following the struggling soccer team, AFC Richmond, as they’re led by an equally muddling coach in the form of Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis). From the first season, it quickly became a global sensation for the streaming platform with awards a-plenty and returning, much-loved cast members. While Ted Lasso season 3 pulled at the heartstrings in what appeared to be a very final finale of Ted’s time at the club, here’s everything you need to know about its potential return, possible plot, cast, trailer, and more.

Potential spoilers follow for Ted Lasso seasons 1-3. If you’re not caught up, why not? Read on with care.

A typical Ted smile for a not-so-typical show renewal... (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

While there’s not been an official renewal, Ted Lasso season 4 may have leaked before Apple TV Plus announces it and it comes with a filming date sooner than expected as rumors suggest early 2025.

According to 9To5Mac, the Magic Rays of Light podcast previously revealed a potential production start date, as well as saying season 4 had been publicly listed on the Film & Television Industry Alliance’s website.

Warner Bros. TV boss Channing Dungey also spoke exclusively to Variety in October 2024 on the show’s return: “We are in conversations about season four, and they are very exciting conversations, but it’s still early days.” If Ted Lasso is renewed, we predict we'll be seeing it on our screens in early to mid 2026. Taking into account that season 3 began filming in March 2022 and was released a year later, if the rumors are true about filming commencing in early 2025, we’d expect season 4 to come out a year after that.

Ted Lasso season 4 trailer: is there one?

A Ted Lasso season 4 trailer is a while away (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

As there’s no official renewal of Ted Lasso season 4, there’s certainly no trailer to share just yet. Season 3 premiered on March 15 with the teaser trailer dropping a month before and the official trailer a week later, so it’s a little while off yet.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ted Lasso season 4 cast: confirmed and rumored

Hannah Waddingham is one of three main cast members picked up for a potential return (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Full spoilers follow for Ted Lasso season 3.

When it comes to Ted Lasso season 4 cast, a report from Deadline revealed that Warner Bros. TV has picked up the options for three cast members, despite the show not yet being greenlit. They are as follows:

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Walton

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins

Then there’s the Ted Lasso season 4 cast we expect may return:

Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones

Kola Bokinni as Isaac McAdoo

Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya

James Lance as Trent Crimm

Anthony Head as Ruper Mannion

Billy Harris as Colin Hughes

Stephen Manas as Richard Montlaur

Cristo Fernándex as Dani Rojas

Moe Jeudy-Lamour as Thierry Zoreaux

Moe Hashim as Moe Bumbercatch

David Elsendoorn as Jan Maas

Adam Colborne as Baz Primrose

Bronson Webb as Jeremy Blumenthal

Kevin Garry as Paul La Fleur

Charlie Hiscock as Will Kitman

In conversation with Variety, Dungey also spoke about Sudeikis’ potential return: “We had always been clear that we there wasn’t going to be more 'Ted Lasso’ if Jason [Sudeikis] and team weren’t feeling excited about it, and I can tell you first-hand that he’s in a place where he’s feeling really excited and feels good about it” While Sudeikis also holds the title of the show’s co-creator, it might still mean he’s not returning as Ted at all, but there’s certainly rumors.

Oh man, I just remembered this line: it’s not that I refuse to talk about you going home, it’s that I refuse to accept that you are not coming back 🥲💜November 4, 2024

These rumors have been ignited further by a heartwarming, but positive, post on X (formerly Twitter) from Nick Mohammed who plays Ted Lasso’s Nathan Shelley. Posting a quote, it says: "I refuse to accept that you are not coming back," which has left eager fans feeling the very same, and hoping it's a major hint at more to come.

A little TED LASSO news: Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie Tartt, is not expected to return for Season 4. He's got conflicts with other shows. Discussing today on The Town, sign up here!... https://t.co/ckwvYCdCbJAugust 26, 2024

Finally, when it comes to AFC Richmond's top player, Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), you may have noticed his absence from the list above. According to Puck News' Matthew Belloni, he's not expected to return due to scheduling conflicts. Clarifying: "To be clear, I mean as a series regular. Maybe he pops in for a guest spot or two."

Ted Lasso season 4 potential plot synopsis and rumors

Could Ted Lasso season 4 get the gang back together? (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Major spoilers follow for Ted Lasso seasons 1-3.

The biggest question over Ted Lasso season 4 is what would it look like without Ted, given his move back to the States? Would they bring him back? Or, will season 4 be a spin-off, following Rebecca, Roy, and Leslie, given that their options have reportedly already been picked up in anticipation. Roy, as newly-appointed manager of AFC Richmond, could certainly be an option.

When speaking to Variety about what a season 4 could look like, Jason Sudeikis said: “If anything, the endeavor took as long as it did because of just how dense the stories are. … And so while we’re flattered by the curiosity of ‘Is this the final season,’ the fact is that content-wise, if you just go by running time, this season has a Season 4 within itself.”

Executive producer Brendan Hunt, aka Coach Beard, spoke to Consequence about the potential after season 3 given the show has followed a planned three-season arc so far: “Yes. Another arc is possible after this, for sure. We have always seen it as some kind of three-beat thing. Originally those three beats were more going to be modeled on what [the British] The Office did, you know, six eps, a special, boom, we’re done. We’ve certainly expanded those beats, but it does not mean that the whole kit and caboodle is getting chucked."

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

In season 3, we watched as Nate struggled to find his feet at his new job at West Ham, suddenly returning to AFC Richmond with a lower-level job by the season's end. While he was abrasive towards Ted in the seasons up to this moment, his return to the club was met with Ted’s decision to leave and head back to Kansas. Though Nate was showing a different side to his character with several panic attacks over season 3 alluding to a deeper meaning, the path wasn't followed any further. For Nate, there's definitely potential for more.

The AFC Richmond players have more to say (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

AFC Richmond were keen to impress in the Premier League in season 3. But, the big plot speculation is around the possibility of an AFC Richmond Women's team. Conversations between Rebecca and Keeley definitely suggested this new path for the show. Though which storyline could be the main driving force behind Ted Lasso season 4, we'll have to wait and see. The door has been left wide open for more, with Ted or not.

Ted Lasso: will there be more seasons?

It was farewell from Ted, but is it farewell for the show? (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

It's hard to say whether the show will continue for more given Ted Lasso season 4 has not officially received the greenlight. The suggestion of another three-beat arc by Coach Beard is a positive one though, but until we know more about season 4, there's unfortunately not much to say about it going any further.

For more Apple TV Plus show-related coverage, here are three similar comedy series with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch while you wait.