The Morning Show season 4: key information - Coming on September 17

- Teaser trailer officially revealed

- Main cast set to return

- New characters confirmed

- Season 4 jumps two years ahead of season 3 finale

- Potential for more seasons, though yet to be confirmed

The Morning Show season 4 is coming on September 17 and from what I've seen announced so far, there's plenty more intense drama lined up for the news crew – both inside and outside the studio.

The Morning Show storms onto Apple TV+, one of the best streaming services, every other year with real-life headlines played out in the fictional news room. And it appears season 4 is about to tackle one of the most prominent debates of modern times. But, we'll jump into more on that below.

With the merger officially complete, Alex and Bradley are set to return. But, The Morning Show season 3 finale saw their lives split into two very different directions. So, what's next? Well, a time jump for starters as season 4 picks up two years after the events of season 3.

Here's everything we know so far ahead of The Morning Show season 4 returning to Apple TV+ from release date, trailer, confirmed cast, plot synopsis and more.

Full spoilers follow for The Morning Show seasons 1-3. Potential spoilers are also discussed for season 4.

On May 28, Apple TV+ officially revealed that The Morning Show season 4 will arrive on the streamer on September 17.

Like the previous seasons, there will be ten episodes in total, releasing weekly (every Friday) until November 19.

The Morning Show season 4 trailer: is there one?

The Morning Show — Season 4 Official Teaser | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The Morning Show season 4 teaser trailer dropped on July 9 giving a first look at what's to come in the newsroom. And, it's a little bit intense.

While Alex and Bradley walk in parallel along the UBN building, their reflections become other cast members, new and old. Like ghosts of seasons past, present and future bringing their own haunting dialogue.

Like, Chip Black saying: "I need some dirt. Something I can trade". Or, Cory: "It's always nice when you can get someone else to do your dirty work for you, right?"

And, in true The Morning Show fashion, the final words: "It sounds like the drama at the network is juicier than the drama on the network".

It doesn't show us much, but it certainly tells us that season 4 is primed and ready for more drama.

With previous seasons, the full trailer has dropped in late August ahead of the September release date. So, I'll be sure to update here when it arrives.

The Morning Show season 4 confirmed cast

Marion Cotillard joins The Morning Show season 4 cast (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Thanks to The Morning Show season 4 trailer and official Apple TV+ announcement, I can share the confirmed cast as follows – with returning cast and entirely new characters:

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

Jon Hamm as Paul Marks

Greta Lee as Stella Bak

Mark Duplass as Chip Black

Nicole Beharie as Christina Hunter

Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan

Tig Notaro as Amanda Robinson

Nestor Carbonell as Yanko Flores

Marion Cotillard as Celine Dumont

Jeremy Irons as Martin Levy

Boyd Holbrook as Brodie

Aaron Pierre as Miles

William Jackson Harper as Ben

Alex's father, Martin, will be played by Jeremy Irons (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

As reported in Deadline, William Jackson Harper will play Ben: "the network's self-assured and innovative Head of Sports. Whilst Jeremy Irons will play Alex Levy's father, Martin.

Aaron Pierre is joining as Miles "an acclaimed visual artist who moves through the circles of the New York elite". And, Boyd Holbrook will play Brodie "a podcaster and talk show host".

Finally, Marion Cotillard joins as Celine "a savvy operator from a storied European family". Some big names to join an already impressive cast list.

Though, there is one character that has been confirmed to not be returning and that's Bradley's ex Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies), as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Morning Show season 4 potential plot synopsis and rumors

The Morning Show season 4 plot jumps two years ahead (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Major spoilers follow for The Morning Show seasons 1 through 3.

The Morning Show season 4 picks up two years after the events of season 3. So, while season 3 saw real-life news stories from a trip to space to the January 6 insurrection play out on screen, it was the huge merger between UBA and NBN after Musk-like billionaire Paul Mark's deal was thwarted that led the season's biggest drama.

The big question is what will the focus be for season 4 – and it seems like the answer is artificial intelligence (AI), as explored in the official Apple TV+ synopsis: "With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized American.

"In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups – who can you trust? And how can you know what's actually real?"

With the season 3 finale setting Alex and Bradley on very different paths, we watched on as Alex triumphantly outsmarted Paul to get herself a seat in the boardroom, sacrificing her relationship in the process.

And Bradley was left facing a possible felony charge after her brother assaulted a police officer during the January 6 insurrection, with Bradley withholding evidence.

But, how will the two-year time jump affect how we all come down from the ledge we were left teetering on after the season 3 finale?

Well, Aniston told The Hollywood Reporter, it looks like it'll be pretty hectic: "We reenter the world mid-chaos. Because she's jumping into something that has never existed. She's a bit of a pioneer, and she is kind of left alone on a buoy.

"Bradley's not there. Cory's not there. Paul Marks is not there. All of her touchstones". So, with Alex's main support system missing, season 4 looks set to explore how she copes with the new reality she's played a part in creating for herself.

Where do figures like Cory stand post-merger? (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

But with women, like Alex, now in charge pushing Paul and Cory to the sidelines, executive producer Michael Ellenberg says there's opportunity, but also risk: "They're being handed the keys to the kingdom in a period where it's almost impossible to succeed, so it can end up being a step back for progress.

"The show is curious about all of those realities. So I think Charlotte opened the runway so we can keep going as long as we're all inspired to do so".

And when it comes to the fallout from the merger, showrunner Charlotte Stoudt told Deadline: "I think mergers are always messy, whether they're personal or corporate. So, it's always fun to play with that".

And so, it may not be the main focus for season 4. Instead, she says: "We're also trying to reflect the world... how many streamers can there be? People getting laid off, that sort of stuff. So we also just want to reflect what's actually happening in the media world. Some people are doing very well, some people are doing less well. It's like the Wild West".

Will The Morning Show get more seasons on Apple TV+?

Will The Morning Show return after season 4? (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

While there's been no official news on The Morning Show season 5 or future seasons beyond it, there have been some positive signs.

Like how when season 4 received it's early renewal, Deadline reported: "At the time of this announcement, a fifth season was also in consideration".

And when Stoudt spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in November 2023, after the season 3 finale, about the potential for more, she said: "You can always say something new about what's going on in the world...

"So I think there will always be a place for this show. I have no idea about how long people want to go on, but it's a show that can constantly reinvent itself".

Though season 4 was given an early renewal, it appears that's not been the case with season 5. But, with hopeful words and hints at a fifth season, there's seemingly potential for more.

