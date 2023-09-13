How to watch The Morning Show season 3 online: stream the Jennifer Aniston drama series where you are

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return to our screens (and screens within screens) as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, the preening, scheming, power-thirsty co-anchors of America's favorite red-eye breakfast program. That they're two of the more sympathetic figures at the United Broadcast Association says plenty about the world of media, and below we explain how to watch The Morning Show season 3 online and for free on Apple TV Plus with its 7-day free trial.

It's panic stations when a cyberattack takes The Morning Show off air, but little do the UBA's little worker bees know that technical issues and a darkened studio are the least of their worries.

Premiere date: Wednesday, September 13 New episodes: every Wednesday at 12am midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am BST Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Jon Hamm

Amongst other juicy tidbits, the hackers manage to get their hands on some extremely private footage belonging to an extremely serious person. Close-knit family that The Morning Show operation is, her colleagues can hardly wait to use it for their own ends.

With the network under siege and staring down a black hole of plummeting TV ratings and finances, billionaire tech entrepreneur Paul Marks (Jon Hamm) smells blood, and moves swiftly to force Cory Ellison's hand with the kind of death-threats-as-sweet-talk that only the most seductive TV villains are able to muster. That he's able to do so while leering over Alex with one eye and ogling Bradley with the other suggests he harbours all the worst traits of Cory and Mitch.

The cycle of scandal, shock, betrayal and insincere penitence continues. Now smile for the cameras! Keep reading as we break down how to watch The Morning Show season 3 online. It's 100% FREE too, if you’re a new subscriber.

Now available in over 100 countries, including the United States, the UK, mainland Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India, Apple TV Plus is Apple's very own exclusive subscription streaming service.

You can sign up and watch Apple TV Plus content through Apple’s TV app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac computers, some supported third-party smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony. You can also get Apple TV Plus on Chromecast in addition to Roku and Fire TV devices, plus PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.

Alternatively, you could also watch Apple TV Plus on a browser like Google Chrome.

What else should I know about Apple TV Plus?

While Apple's answer to Netflix has a comparatively small library of films and shows to get stuck into – a littl eunder 200 and counting – what's available is genuinely top-notch, well-produced fare with very little in the way of filler.

Some of the best Apple TV Plus shows include stellar series like Slow Horses, Severance, Silo and Foundation, while the Jason Sudeikis comedy Ted Lasso was the service's breakout success.

On the best Apple TV Plus movies front, it even has an Oscar Best Picture winner in CODA – an award that even Netflix is yet to win.