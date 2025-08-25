Earbuds & Airpods

Apple may not get around to launching the AirPods Pro 3 until 2026

Earbuds & Airpods

AirPods 5: all the rumors and leaks, plus everything we want to see from Apple's cheaper earbuds

Earbuds & Airpods

AirPods said to get some nice free upgrades at WWDC 2025, including more gesture control and sleep detection

Earbuds & Airpods

AirPods Pro 2 are still a great low price – if Apple’s clearing stock ahead of AirPods Pro 3, I’m happy to help