Apple Watch Series 11: Everything we know so far

Any discussion of the best smartwatches on the market right now is sure to include the latest Apple Watch – especially for those who already own an iPhone – and so anticipation levels are high for the next smartwatch model Apple is working on, due to launch in 2025.

This will be the Apple Watch Series 11, the successor to the Apple Watch Series 10. While Apple hasn't said anything about it officially yet (and won't do so before the device is unveiled), we do have some leaks and rumors to give us an idea about what to expect.

We've collected everything we've heard so far about the Apple Watch 10 below and included some educated guesses for good measure. What's more, you'll find this hub gets regular updates between now and whenever the Apple Watch 11 launch day happens.

The Apple Watch Series 10 launched in September 2024 (Image credit: Apple)

A September 2025 launch is almost certain

It's likely to cost $399 / £399 / AU$649 and up

We haven't heard much about a potential release date or price for the Apple Watch Series 11 as yet, but do get some clues from the current model: check out our Apple Watch Series 10 review for details. In fact, Apple Watches are usually quite predictable in terms of release date and pricing.

Every single Apple Watch except for the very first one has been unveiled in September, so you don't need to apply too much detective work to figure out that the Apple Watch 11 is going to break cover in September 2025 – it would be a big surprise if it didn't. Look out for the iPhone 17 appearing at the same time as well.

That's backed up by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a reliable tipster, who says we can expect the Apple Watch Series 11 in the second half of 2025. It looks like it's going to be a big year for Apple Watches, with the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the Apple Watch SE 3 also expected.

Pricing for the Apple Watch 11 is less easy to predict. The Apple Watch Series 10 launched in 2024 matched the starting prices of the Apple Watch Series 9 launched in 2023, which in turn was very similar to what we had to pay for the Apple Watch Series 8 launched in 2022 (depending on where in the world it was sold).

Apple is clearly keen to keep the pricing steady, so something around $399 / £399 / AU$649 for the 42 mm size and $429 / £429 / AU$699 for the 46 mm size seems likely. As usual, LTE connectivity will cost you extra, and different casings and different straps will change the price you pay too.

Apple Watch 11: Leaks and rumors

Improved sensors are always a possibility (Image credit: Future)

A faster processor is likely

watchOS 12 will be on board

We're still waiting for the Apple Watch 11 leaks and rumors to start in earnest, and perhaps that says something in itself: the annual Apple Watch upgrades aren't usually huge, and so it might be a case of another iterative update this time around (in which case we'd certainly hope the price doesn't go up).

That said, the long-rumored blood pressure monitoring feature could well make an appearance on the Apple Watch 11, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This is likely to work like the existing sleep apnea detection, where you get alerts about elevated readings, rather than round-the-clock measurements.

More advanced health sensors – for glucose monitoring, for example – are also in the works but probably won't make an appearance this time around. Meanwhile, Apple remains deeply entangled in a legal case relating to blood oxygen readings, so it doesn't look as though that particular feature is going to make a comeback anytime soon.

Bear in mind that the Apple Watch 10 got a bigger screen and slightly larger and thinner cases in 2024, making it even less likely that the design is going to be changed for 2025. What's more likely are a handful of new color, casing, and strap options, just to distinguish the new model from the old one.

We've actually heard that the Apple Watch SE 3 will be getting a redesign this year, while the Apple Watch 11 and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 won't – that's Gurman again.

An upgrade on the inside of the Apple Watch Series 11 seems probable at this stage: Apple always bumps up the processor with each new smartwatch model, so we could well get a new Apple S11 chipset to go alongside the new Apple Watch 11. Let's hope that means improved performance and more efficient power use at the same time.

However, while the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is rumored to be getting satellite connectivity and 5G support, we don't think these features are going to appear on the Apple Watch Series 11.

Something else that's almost definite but not quite confirmed is that the new Apple Watch 11 is going to come running watchOS 12, following on from the watchOS 11 software that launched with the Apple Watch 10. Apple hasn't said anything about watchOS 11 yet, but we should get more information at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) sometime in July.

Also on the software side, we've heard that an AI health coach app is on the way, which would presumably leverage some AI smarts to give you personalized insights into your fitness data, as well as advice on which workouts to try next.

Apple Watch 11: What we want to see

The Apple Watch 10 can be improved upon (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

While we were big fans of the Apple Watch 10, that doesn't mean there's no room for improvement with a new model for 2025. While it's probably too late in the development stage for us to have any sway over Apple's engineers at this stage, nevertheless we'd like to put forward the improvements we want to see with the new wearable.

1. Smart uses of AI

AI is everywhere these days, in case you hadn't noticed, and when it comes to Apple devices that means Apple Intelligence. So far, Apple Intelligence hasn't expanded its reach to the Apple Watch, so we're hoping that changes with the 11th-gen model – assuming Apple puts some thought into the features that would actually be useful on a wrist.

2. More customization options

Each new Apple Watch always comes with a selection of new watch faces of course, but we think Apple can do more in terms of the customization options on watchOS – it's an area where other watches have the edge. With iOS 18 there are now more customization tweaks available on the iPhone than ever before, so let's hope the Apple Watch follows that trend.

3. Improved health sensors

Rumors have been swirling for years about health sensors and functions that Apple could potentially add to its smartwatch range, from sensors in the straps to glucose monitoring. While major upgrades still seem to be several years off, based on reports, we're still hopeful that we might see one or two new health tracking features on the Apple Watch 11.

4. Better battery life

Now stop us if you've heard this one before, but we'd like to see better battery life on the Apple Watch 11 – because of course we would. During our testing of the Apple Watch 10, we were getting about a day between charges, which isn't great compared to a lot of Apple Watch competitors (especially if you want to use the smartwatch to track your sleep).

5. Better band attachments

It's not the most noticeable of features, but we've often found the Apple Watch band attachment mechanism to be a bit too fiddly. Samsung has worked out how to make a smooth and stress-free attachment system, so it can be done – and it would definitely make life easier for those who like to swap out their bands on a regular basis.