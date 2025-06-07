Here are the Apple Watch models rumored to be compatible with watchOS 26

watchOS 26 is expected to be announced on Monday

It should run on every watchOS 11-compatible watch

A major visual overhaul is among the rumored changes

A new software update for the best Apple Watches is on the way, and we just got word about which models are going to be compatible with the new watchOS 26 (which is apparently the new name for watchOS 12).

According to a source "with a proven track record" in contact with MacRumors, every watch that's able to run watchOS 11 is also going to be able to run watchOS 26, so there won't be any devices that are left behind this year.

That means Apple smartwatches as far back as the Apple Watch Series 6 (launched in 2020) and the Apple Watch SE 2 (launched in 2022) are going to be eligible for the new update, as well as all the watches launched since.

If you remember back to last year, after the announcement of watchOS 11, we heard from Apple that the Series 5, Series 4 and the original SE wouldn't be getting the 2024 update. This time around, all the currently supported devices are included.

What's on the way?

WWDC 2025 is almost here (Image credit: Apple)

Apple hasn't said anything officially yet about watchOS 26 – not even that it's on the way or that it's getting a rebranding – but we've heard plenty of rumors about what the upcoming software update might be bringing with it.

As is mentioned in the same MacRumors article, there's a prediction that watchOS 26 is going to offer support for third-party shortcuts on the watch Control Center for the first time, which should mean an improved experience for users.

A new and improved visual interface is apparently on the way too, which would follow the lead of visionOS, with plenty of transparency and frosted glass effects. In fact, the same redesign is said to be coming for all of Apple's software platforms.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We're also hoping we might get a smattering of Apple Intelligence on the Apple Watch. All of these new features are scheduled to be announced at WWDC 2025 on Monday, before watchOS 26 is released this September with the Apple Watch 11.