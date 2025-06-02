Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference WWDC 2025 is set for Monday, June 9, where you can expect to get a showcase of what's coming for Cupertino's host of software platforms, plus a whole lot of artificial intelligence tools.

While the event will run through to June 13, with TechRadar being present, the keynote will take place on June 9, where you can expect a deluge of updates for macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and a lot more.

And expect new steps for Apple Intelligence and a host of other AI-powered features to get shown off at WWDC 2025. There's also some outside potential for Apple to showcase what could be coming to Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade. Just don't expect any new hardware as no leaks or rumors have pointed towards any surprise product launches, and Apple tends to keep WWDC very software and services focused.

So read on for how to watch WWDC 2025 live, but do remember that we'll be bringing you all the latest news, updates, analysis and opinion here at TechRadar and on our TechRadar TikTok.

How to watch the WWDC 2025 livestream

Apple's WWDC 2025 keynote kicks off at 10 am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on June 9, which is 3am AEST on June 10 for viewers in Australia.

You’ll be able to watch the livestream as it happens via Apple's website, but it might be easier to watch the showcase on Apple’s YouTube channel where there's a holding video; subscribe and hit the notification bell to be reminded when it goes live.

Of course, if you want our take on what Apple announces, plus some insight from our reporters at Cupertino, do check back with TechRadar as we'll have a live blog to bring you last-minute rumors and the news as it happened; take a look at our WWDC 2024 live blog. for context about what happened last year.

What to expect at WWDC 2025

We have a detailed rundown of what to expect from WWDC 2025 so go check that out. But in brief, expect a look at iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, with the emphasis likely on updates on how to do things more intelligently with various interface tweaks and Apple Intelligence tools. Plus new features; likely a more customizable iOS and enhanced fitness and health tracking features on watchOS, as an example.

Don't expect any new hardware, as while Apple has showcased products before at WWDC, we have no hints at any new hardware happening this year; likely, the next launch will be September's Apple event.

I reckon Apple will potentially show off a new way to use AI to help with productivity and new tools for developers to use to tap into the AI options that the Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 models can facilitate.

Personally, I'd love to see WWDC showcase some interesting new games and game development tools to tap into the power of Apple Silicon chips, especially given how the likes of Death Stranding run on MacBooks, and we'll have had the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 the week before.

And in the realms of entertainment, I'd love to see the Cupertino crew use WWDC as the opportunity to showcase a spate of new Apple TV Plus shows; I'm waiting for the next season of For All Mankind.

In short, I think there'll be plenty at WWDC 2025 for Apple fans to chew over. But let me know in the comments section below what you might be excited about and what you'd like to see next from Apple.