How to watch Google I/O 2025 live – tune in for the latest Gemini, Android 16 and Wear OS news

Hot on the heels of Google’s Android Show, it’s almost time for Google I/O 2025, where we expect to see not just more stuff about Android 16, but also various other software details – likely including a heavy dose of AI.

This being a software-focused show we probably won’t see the Google Pixel 10 or much other hardware, but there should still be lots to tune in for.

The event kicks off on May 20, and below you’ll find full details of when the keynote is, how to watch it, and exactly what Google is likely to show and talk about.

How to watch Google I/O 2025

(Image credit: Google)

Google I/O 2025 takes place over May 20 and May 21, but the main event is the Google keynote, which starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, which is 3am on May 21 for those in the AEST time zone.

The keynote will likely be around two hours long based on past form, and you’ll be able to live stream it from Google’s I/O website, and also on the Google YouTube channel.

We’ve embedded the YouTube video below, so you can watch it without even leaving this page if you want – and if you click the ‘Notify me’ button on the video, you can get a notification when the event is about to start.

Google I/O '25 Keynote - YouTube Watch On

If you can’t tune in live, that video will still be available after the fact, and of course, we’ll also be covering the event in full here on TechRadar. So head back to our site for all the announcements and our analysis during and after the keynote.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What to expect at Google I/O 2025

(Image credit: Google)

Android is often a major focus at Google’s annual I/O event, but last year it wasn’t mentioned much – and this year, since Google chose to have a separate Android Show slightly before I/O. This means there’s reason to think it might again not be much of a focus, but there’s a high chance Android 16 will be present in some form, even if it’s not the star of the show.

But what could be the star? Well, with the whole world going mad for AI, and with Google being one of the biggest players in that space, it’s likely that there will be a lot of chat about new and improved AI tools – many of which will probably come to Android. Gemini in particular is likely to be a focus, since that’s Google’s powerful large language model (LLM) and AI chatbot.

(Image credit: Future)

We’ll likely also learn more about the Android XR platform and the Project Moohan headset that Google is collaborating on with Samsung to run it. This headset is set to launch in 2025, and while we don’t expect it will be ready quite yet, there’s a good chance Google will show it off.

Wear OS 6 might also make an appearance, though as we saw a bit about it at the recent Android Show, there’s no guarantee.

And of course, there could always be some surprises, so even if none of the above interests you much, it could still be worth tuning in. What we almost certainly won’t see though is anything about the Google Pixel 10 series, as based on past form these phones will probably get a separate event towards the end of the year.