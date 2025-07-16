The rumors were true. The eagerly anticipated Mage by Google product launch event will happen on August 20 at 1PM ET, and it looks to be a product-packed event.

It's the summer of fresh Android as Google is, just a little more than a month after Samsung Unpacked all its Android 16 foldables, revealing a host of new Pixel gadgets, including new phones, new watches, and, yes, new earbuds.

Google sent out invites on Wednesday (yes, we got some), and invited media to Brooklyn, NY, on August 20 for "an in-person Made By Google" show where we'll introduce the latest additions to our Pixel Portfolio of devices."

This could be a very big year for the Pixel lineup. We're expecting not only the Pixel 10 phone line, but a new Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which now has a tough act to follow given the 4.2mm-thick Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, at least they'll both be running Android 16.

As for the Pixel 10 phones, a steady stream of rumors has painted a fairly clear picture of these new handsets. The phones will likely stick close to last year's more significant redesign, but with refinements that may make the phones look more polished. Screen technology could undergo an upgrade, and there are rumors that photography, especially macro photography, could also improve.

All the handsets are expected to run Google's Tensor 5 chip. Google has yet to outclass Apple or Qualcomm in the SoC race, though, maybe this year will be different.

The model lineup should stick close to what we had in 2024 and include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. On the latter, one expected change is a much larger battery, 5,015mAh, which would be considerably bigger than what you get with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

(Image credit: Google)

A new, possibly redesigned Pixel Watch 4 is also expected, but we don't have many details beyond its sizing (41mm and 45mm) and the various colors and band options that it might be available in.

It's reasonable to assume you'll be accessing Gemini Live directly on the next Pixel Watch, though, as you can now do so with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8.

Pixel Buds are more of a mystery, though we can guess that they may be smaller and feature more sensors for more on-board intelligence.

There are, by the way, no other hints about products, designs, or surprises (like Android XR glasses) in the invite.

Whatever Google unveils at its big product event, TechRadar will be there reporting it all and giving you instant reports on our first-hand experiences.