A detailed specs leak suggests the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could have an IP68 rating

It might also have a large 5,015mAh battery, among other upgrades

However, its cameras might not be improved

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is in many ways a very impressive foldable phone, but it has some weaknesses, and going by the latest leak, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold might not have these same issues.

Android Headlines has shared a detailed Pixel 10 Pro Fold specs list, and one of the most eye-catching aspects is the claim of a 5,015mAh battery. Not only is that significantly higher capacity than the 4,650mAh battery in the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, it’s also far bigger than the 4,400mAh battery in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung actually didn’t increase the capacity at all for the Z Fold 7, so this is one of the more disappointing aspects of that phone.

According to this leak, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will also be the first foldable phone to have an IP68 rating. That would mean it’s dust-tight and can be submerged up to 1.5 meters deep in water for up to 30 minutes.

Now, this is a rating that’s commonly found on high-end non-foldable handsets, but foldable phones have really struggled with dust resistance, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 for example only having an IP48 rating, which is the same level of water resistance but means it can only resist dust particles that are greater than 1mm in size.

A better screen but no change to the cameras

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

There are other specs listed too, and some of these are also improvements on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The upcoming phone is said for example to have a 6.4-inch cover screen (up from 6.3 inches on the current model), but due to smaller bezels, the actual size of the handset might not increase.

That screen has also apparently had a brightness boost, reaching up to 3,000 nits (compared to 2,700 nits on the current model), and of course the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to have a new Tensor G5 chipset – though an early benchmark suggests this might not be overly powerful.

Other tipped details include 16GB of RAM once again, but with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities – the last of which would be new.

Sadly, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s cameras might not be upgraded, with the same source claiming to expect a 48MP main camera, a 10.5MP ultra-wide, a 10.8MP telephoto (with 5x optical zoom), and a pair of 10MP front-facing cameras, all of which would be a match for last year’s phone.

We would however take all of these specs with a pinch of salt, because with the exception of the chipset the majority of this has only come from one source. But we should know for sure what specs the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has soon, as it’s likely to land next month, with August 20 being tipped as the announcement date.