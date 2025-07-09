Photos of a Pixel 10 prototype have appeared on a Chinese auction site

They show the addition of a third rear camera and what looks to be a temperature sensor

Previous leaks mention this camera, but this is the first we've seen of a temperature sensor

The Google Pixel 10 series has leaked quite a lot at this point, but so far, actual images of these phones have been few and far between. Now, though, some newly leaked photos have given us our best look yet at what the base model might look like.

Spotted by 9to5Google, these images were posted on Goofish (a Chinese auction site) as part of a listing for a Pixel 10 prototype motherboard – so, despite the whole phone being pictured, only the motherboard is actually for sale.

It’s an all-round strange listing, which – going by the auto-translated text – includes an extended rant about scammers, but the actual images look quite credible.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Goofish) (Image credit: Goofish)

You can see what’s apparently a Google Pixel 10 prototype from both the front and back, and it looks very similar to an earlier Pixel 10 Pro prototype leak.

You can see that there are three camera lenses on the back, which is one more than you get with the Google Pixel 9. But that’s in line with earlier leaks, which suggest the Pixel 10 will have a 5x telephoto camera along with its wide and ultra-wide snappers.

Interestingly, there’s also some sort of sensor under the flash, which is likely a temperature sensor, as that’s where this is housed on the Pixel 9 Pro, but it’s not something you get on the standard Pixel 9.

Could be a Pixel 10 Pro

Otherwise, this prototype looks very similar to the Pixel 9, with the same camera bar design, the same overall shape, and a punch-hole camera in the screen.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That said, it looks even more like a Pixel 9 Pro, so we can’t rule out the possibility that this is actually a mislabeled Google Pixel 10 Pro prototype.

We should find out for sure whether this is how the Google Pixel 10 looks soon, though, as the whole Pixel 10 series – including the base model, the Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold – will reportedly launch on August 20.