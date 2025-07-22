An official image of a phone believed to be the Pixel 10 Pro

Google has shown off the back and one side of the Pixel 10 Pro in a teaser video

The phone is shown in a color that you can't get current models in

Additionally, a leak has also shown off the four shades you might be able to get the standard Pixel 10 in

We’re still almost a month away from the official announcement of the Google Pixel 10 series, with these phones set for an August 20 unveiling. Yet Google has for some reason decided to show off the Pixel 10 Pro already, in a brief teaser video.

The video can be seen on the Google Store site and it shows the number ‘10’, followed by the back and right edge of a device believed to be the Pixel 10 Pro, which you can see in the image at the top of this article.

There’s actually nothing much here that hasn’t already been shown off in leaks – and perhaps that’s why Google is showing the phone now. But in any case, you can see a triple-lens camera in a raised platform on the back, with a flash and what’s presumably a temperature sensor to the right of the lenses.

Midway down the back, there’s a Google logo, and on the metallic right edge of the device, you can see the power and volume keys. Overall, the design is very similar to that of the Google Pixel 9 Pro, but the color here is new – it’s a silvery shade with a hint of blue, which, based on Pixel 10 color leaks, will probably be called Moonstone.

Four more shades

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Speaking of colors, Android Headlines has shared what it claims to be official renders of the standard Pixel 10 in the four colors it will apparently be sold in, which you can see above.

These include Obsidian, Indigo, Frost, and Limoncello, with the Indigo and Limoncello options appearing quite vibrant here, while the other two are more understated.

You can also see that there are three cameras on the back, up from two on the Google Pixel 9. But this is as expected, with Google widely rumored to be adding a telephoto lens to the base model this year.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to Android Headlines – and previous leaks – the primary sensor will be 48MP, the ultra-wide will be 12MP, and the new telephoto will be 10.8MP. If that’s correct, then Google will be sacrificing some megapixels from the main and ultra-wide sensors this year – presumably to keep the price down while adding a third lens.

We’ll know for sure soon, as Google is holding an event on August 20, where we expect the Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to all be fully unveiled.