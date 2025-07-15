A new Gemini Space for Pixel feature has leaked

It displays information like sports scores and birthdays

The feature is similar to some parts of One UI 8

Changes are coming to the At a Glance widget that sits on the Pixel home screen, according to hidden code spotted in the latest preview version of Android – and it could evolve to be more like a couple of features in Samsung's One UI software.

The code spotting was done by Android Authority, and the team there was able to get something called Gemini Space up and running in Android Canary (the earliest beta version of Android you can get).

We haven't heard anything official about Gemini Space yet, but it looks to be based on At a Glance, and is able to show more information: Sports scores and birthday reminders, for example, as well as weather forecasts and details of calendar appointments. Some of this info can already be displayed on Android through persistent notifications.

All of these updates can be viewed on the lock screen as well as the home screen, and it seems as though users will also have the option to expand these cards into a Daily Hub that delivers relevant information throughout your day.

Sound familiar?

The At a Glance widget on Pixel phones

Displaying contextually relevant information on the home screen and lock screen – including sports scores, timers, and fitness data – sounds a lot like what Samsung is doing with the Now Bar and Now Brief on One UI 7 and One UI 8.

It seems Google has looked at what Samsung is doing, and wants to follow suit. At the same time, you could also argue that Samsung's widgets were inspired by At a Glance on Pixels – and Live Activities on iOS.

We also know that a feature called Live Updates is coming to Android 16, which will put real-time information on the lock screen as well. Across the board we're seeing improvements to how relevant information gets surfaced for users – no matter which make and model of phone you're using.

It's not clear when the new Gemini Space might make its way to Pixel phones, but you can expect major updates to Android 16 as we go through the rest of the year, including a wider rollout of the Material 3 Expressive redesign.