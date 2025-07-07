Samsung is just days away from some pretty major announcements, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series, and One UI 8 all expected to launch on July 9.

But in the case of One UI 8 – Samsung’s take on Android 16 – we already have a very good idea of what to expect, as beta versions of the software are already available.

Across various betas, new features have been added and spotted, and below, we’ve highlighted five of the biggest features and improvements that have emerged in some of the latest betas.

1. Improved Audio Eraser

Audio Eraser on a Samsung phone (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff)

Samsung’s AI-powered Audio Eraser feature (which removes unwanted background noise from videos) is already present in One UI 7, but it has gotten even easier to use in the One UI 8 beta.

Now, as spotted by SamMobile, instead of having to open an editing screen in the Gallery app, you can just tap a new Audio Eraser button in the bottom right corner of any video you’re playing in the Gallery app.

And you’re not limited to the Gallery app anymore either, with Audio Eraser also making its way to the Samsung Notes and Voice Recorder apps, allowing you to remove unwanted sounds from audio recordings you’ve made in those apps too.

2. More live notifications in the Now Bar

A screenshot of the live notifications toggle in a One UI 8 beta (Image credit: Android Authority)

As part of One UI 7, Samsung rolled out live notifications to the Now Bar (a bar at the bottom of the lock screen). This feature allows you to view live updates from apps, similar to Apple’s Live Activities tool, but currently, it only supports a small number of apps, and it's mostly limited to Samsung ones.

But Android Authority has found that, in the One UI 8 beta, there’s an option to enable live notifications for all apps, which should make this feature far more useful.

App developers will still have to choose to support live notifications and the Now Bar, but at least they'll soon have the option to do so.

3. Advanced Protection mode

Advanced Protection mode in Android 16 (Image credit: Google)

Advanced Protection mode is one of the big new features in Android 16. This basically lets you enable a whole suite of security features with just a single tap, and while we already know that this mode is part of Android 16 itself, there’s no guarantee that phone makers other than Google will choose to offer it in their software.

But it seems that Samsung has decided to, as Android Authority has found a toggle for Advanced Protection mode in the One UI 8 beta.

If you enable it, your phone will block app sideloading, disable 2G network connections, prevent USB data access, and more. It’s designed primarily for high-risk users, or those who prioritize security, but it could benefit anyone.

4. Better battery life

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Battery backup in the One UI 8 Stable build version BYG1 is so good (WiFi + QHD).Samsung, please don't break it in upcoming updates. pic.twitter.com/aJXqQJQ74uJuly 7, 2025

Not a new feature as such, but One UI 8 might improve the battery life of your phone, as Tarun Vats claims that battery life with the stable release of this update is “so good”.

They specifically say that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra exhibits strong battery performance – even with its screen set to QHD resolution. But hopefully, the same battery-boosting benefits will apply to other Samsung phones too.

This improvement should be particularly desirable, since many users reported increased battery drain with the One UI 7 update.

5. Dynamic Effect

Samsung One UI 8 dynamic photos are more fun, but it seems useless. pic.twitter.com/vljvkkDZUxJuly 3, 2025

Finally, leaker @UniverseIce has shown off a new ‘Dynamic Effect’ for photos. This appears to build on the existing Live Effect feature, which adds a 3D effect to photos. But with Dynamic Effect, you can then swipe across the image to move the subject in that direction, giving a sense of motion.

This seems like it might be a bit of a gimmick and probably isn’t something most people will use much, but it could be fun to play around with.