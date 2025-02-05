The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be one of the best-selling foldable phones of 2025 going by past form, as Samsung’s foldable flip phones combine a compact form factor with a more reasonable price than its Z Fold line, making them a popular choice. So will this trend continue into 2025?

Well, nothing about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 has been confirmed just yet, but it sure is starting to leak. So below, you’ll find all the news, leaks, and rumors we’ve heard about this foldable contender so far.

We’ll also update this article whenever any new rumors emerge, so make sure to check back soon if you want to stay informed.

Look out for it in July

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Based on past form it will probably launch in July

Could cost the same as last year

Our best guess for when the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will launch is July, as the previous two models had July announcements, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 also shipped in July.

That said, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 shipped in August of its release year, and the Z Flip 4 wasn’t even announced until August. Still, if not July then we’ll probably see the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 in August.

There isn’t much in the way of release date rumors yet, but @PandaFlashPro has claimed that production of Samsung’s upcoming foldables will start in May, which probably works for a July or August announcement.

And sources have also spotted both a Galaxy Z Flip 7 codename (specifically ‘B7’) and a Galaxy Z Flip 7 model number (SM-F751), which at the very least suggests that this phone is in the works.

We’ve also heard that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might have the same starting price as the Galaxy Z Flip 6. That would mean a starting price of $1,099.99 / £1,049 / AU$1,799.

Can you trust these rumors?

The source that claims production will start in May and prices will be unchanged doesn’t have much of a track record, so we’d take this with a pinch of salt. Either way though, we’d think a launch in July or August is likely.

Bigger screens and a better hinge

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Image credit: Future / Axel Metz)

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 might have bigger screens than its predecessor

It could also have a better hinge mechanism

We don’t have to rely purely on rumors when it comes to the design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, as Samsung itself has said during an earnings call (via @Jukanlosreve) that this year “we will release new foldable products with improved form factors, durability,” so while the Z Flip 7 wasn’t named, it’s likely one of the devices the company is referring to.

Beyond that, we’ve heard that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 might have bigger screens than its predecessor, with a source claiming the foldable display will be 6.85 inches (up from 6.7 inches), and the cover screen will be around 4 inches (up from 3.4 inches).

Also on the design front, leaker @PandaFlashPro claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7’s hinge mechanism will be more smooth and durable, and that the button placement will be the same as last year.

Can you trust these rumors?

So far, the design leaks all only come from one source each, so we’d take them with a dose of skepticism. Though the claims of larger screens come from a source with a good track record, so that much may well be true.

If nothing else though, Samsung’s own comments strongly suggest we’ll see some changes to the design.

Copying the cameras

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

The cameras might not get an upgrade

That would mean a 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP selfie camera

There’s only one Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera leak so far and it’s not a very promising one, as apparently this phone will have exactly the same cameras as the Z Flip 6. That would mean a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide one, and a 10MP front-facing one.

If so, that would be rather disappointing, so we hope that subsequent camera leaks will disagree with this.

Still, if nothing else the software will probably be improved, and we’d expect to see new AI photography tools too.

Can you trust these rumors?

As we’ve only heard camera claims from one source so far, we’d take them with a pinch of salt. That said, it’s believable that Samsung wouldn’t improve the cameras, especially as the Samsung Galaxy S25’s cameras weren’t upgraded from the Samsung Galaxy S24’s.

An Exynos chipset and no change to RAM

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Likely to use an Exynos 2500 chipset

May match its predecessor's RAM and storage

There’s potentially bad news when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7’s chipset, as according to one rumor, it will have an Exynos 2500.

That’s set to be Samsung’s most powerful in-house smartphone chipset of 2025, and is almost certainly going to outperform the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 used by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. But based on past form it probably won’t quite be a match for the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is used by the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and is what we were hoping would power the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Beyond that, we’ve elsewhere heard that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could have 12GB of RAM, and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage – specs which are identical to the current model.

Finally, leaker @PandaFlashPro has posted on X, saying that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will have a bigger vapor chamber than the Z Flip 6, which could help it keep cool and therefore avoid throttling.

That might also aid the battery life, though as yet we haven’t heard anything about the phone’s battery. For reference though, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 4,000mAh battery, so we’d expect the Z Flip 7’s would be at least that size.

Can you trust these rumors?

All of these specs have each only been stated by one source, so we’d take them all with a pinch of salt for now, though there’s nothing unbelievable here.

Hopefully though Samsung will either equip the phone with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset or give it more than 12GB of RAM – or both. But that’s just our hope, not a prediction.