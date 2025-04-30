Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumored specs: predictions for every key spec

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is probably landing soon, with claimed leaks and rumors suggesting we could see it as soon as July, and we’re also hearing that this could be a major upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Rumored highlights include a new 200MP camera, a powerful new chipset, and bigger screens.

But that’s not all, so read on below for all the key rumored specs, along with educated guesses for aspects that haven’t yet been leaked.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 predicted specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 predicted specs Displays: 8 or 8.2-inch AMOLED (main), 6.5-inch AMOLED (cover) Resolution: 1856 x 2160 pixels+ (main), 968 x 2376 pixels+ (cover) Refresh rate: 120Hz Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite Rear cameras: 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) Front camera: 10MP, 4MP+ RAM: 12GB Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery: 4,400mAh

You can see the rumored and predicted Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 specs in the chart above, but the single biggest and most exciting upgrade we might get on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a new 200MP main camera.

This would replace the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6’s 50MP main camera, and is likely to be the same sensor as is found on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

We’ve heard this claim quite a few times now so there’s a good chance it will happen, and it would be a very desirable upgrade, given that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, 5, and 6 have all had 50MP main cameras.

Also on the camera front, it has been reported that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could have an upgraded under-display camera. The source doesn’t specify what those improvements will be, but the Galaxy Z Fold 6 just has a 4MP one, so perhaps there will be more megapixels.

However, according to one source, the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s other rear cameras won’t be upgraded, meaning we’d see a return of the Z Fold 6’s 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto (with 3x optical zoom).

Moving on to the screens, and these could be in for an upgrade – or at least an increase in size, with sources suggesting the Z Fold 7’s main display could be either 8 or 8.2 inches, and the cover screen could be 6.5 inches. That’s up from 7.6 and 6.3 inches respectively on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

There’s no word yet on the resolution, but we’d expect that will match or exceed the Z Fold 6’s, meaning a resolution of at least 1856 x 2160 for the foldable screen and at least 968 x 2376 for the cover screen. We’d also expect that both screens would have a 120Hz refresh rate, since that’s the case on the current model.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

The other big upgrade we’re expecting on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is its chipset, with reports suggesting the Snapdragon 8 Elite will be used.

That’s the chipset you’ll find in the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and it’s exactly what we’d expect to see, since it’s the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 used by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

That new chipset could be joined by a larger vapor chamber, so performance may get a big boost. However, we’re not expecting an increase in RAM, with multiple sources pointing to 12GB again. Storage is also reportedly staying the same, with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models supposedly planned.

Finally, there’s the battery, and that sadly isn’t thought to be increasing in size either, with a 4,400mAh battery tipped for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, the display is apparently more efficient, which could lead to improved battery life even if the battery itself isn’t any bigger this year.

We haven’t heard what speeds the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 might charge at, but the Galaxy Z Fold 6 supports 25W wired and 15W wireless charging, so we’d expect at least that.