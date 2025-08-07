The Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge could get a thinner design and a bigger battery

Noted tipster Ice Universe has suggested a thickness of 5.5mm (down from 5.8mm) and 4,200mAh battery capacity (up from 3,900mAh)

The rumor doesn't give any more context or reasoning, so it's one to keep an eye on rather than believe right away

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge caused a commotion when it was revealed at the end of this year’s first Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, so much so that the phone’s actual launch on May 30 seemed to come and go with relatively little fanfare.

And with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 taking over the airwaves at the end of July, it seemed possible that the new Edge series could fall into the background.

However, a new rumor suggests that Samsung is committed to supporting and refining its latest flagship series, and could bring some serious improvements to the Galaxy S26 Edge that put it right back into the spotlight.

Notable tipster Ice Universe (who now goes by the display name PhoneArt on X, formerly Twitter) shared a brief post on August 6 that simply reads: “Galaxy S26 Edge 5.5mm 4200mAh."

That first measurement most likely refers to the thickness of the phone – the Galaxy S25 Edge measures 5.8mm at its thinnest point, and having gone hands-on with the phone myself, I can vouch that it’s already incredibly impressive to hold.

At 5.5mm, the Galaxy S26 Edge would be thinner than an unfolded Galaxy Z Fold 6, the latter coming in at 5.6mm in its open state. That’s impressive, considering the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has much more internal space to fit its components into.

The second figure Ice Universe mentions refers to battery capacity, and, if accurate, would make a slimmed-down chassis even more impressive.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has a 3,900mAh battery – as our full Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review notes, this is low for a modern flagship phone, but understandable given its svelte construction.

The Galaxy S25 Edge measures 5.8mm at its thinnest point (Image credit: TechRadar)

If Ice Universe is on the money (and they have a fairly solid track record), then Samsung will have managed to increase capacity by nearly 8% while fitting the new cell into a smaller frame.

Around the time of the Galaxy S25 Edge’s reveal, I wrote that Samsung’s new slim flagship could open doors for a new branch of the smartphone market altogether, so this rumor gives me hope that the Korean tech giant is continuing to give the revived Edge series its full attention.

In fact, I think the Galaxy S26 Edge has the potential to be one of the best Samsung phones, or even one of the best Android phones, if these upgrades turn out to be real.

However, this post from Ice Universe is far from the most detailed tipoff we’ve ever gotten, so it’s probably best to wait for further tips and rumors to back up these suggestions.

In any case, we don’t expect to hear official word of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge until next year – for now, let us know what you want to see from this rumored phone in the comments below.