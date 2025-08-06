The Google Pixel 10 series is rumored to launch with a new photography feature called Camera Coach

It'll supposedly use AI to analyse images fed through the camera and offer contextual suggestions

It could come to all Pixel 10 models

The Google Pixel 10 series is just over the horizon – this year’s Made by Google event is scheduled for August 20, and we’re expecting to see full reveals for the long-rumored Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

There’s been no slowdown in rumors as Google’s hardware showcase gets closer – quite the opposite. As well as getting a good look at the upcoming phones thanks to accidentally shared product images, we’ve been hearing plenty about the new software tools and features potentially coming to Google’s next-gen flagships.

Now, a new rumor suggests that the Google Pixel 10 series could launch with a new photography feature, dubbed Camera Coach, that uses AI to help users take better photos.

According to a report from Android Headlines, the new Camera Coach feature will analyse the image fed through the cameras and offer contextual suggestions, such as holding the camera at a different angle or looking for better lighting.

The Android Headlines report doesn’t name any further sources, but the site has a fairly solid track record with rumors and tip-offs.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL already feature on our list of the best camera phones, so adding tools that help users get the most out of their phone’s powerful camera system seems like a no-brainer.

And as a skeptic of generative AI, I like that Camera Coach sounds like it'll be more of an assistive tool, designed to educate and equip users so that they can gain confidence in their own photography later on.

I can see this being especially helpful for newcomers to mobile photography or those who only take a snap every now and then.

However, I’ll reserve my judgements for when I see the final product – this has the potential to be a very useful or somewhat annoying feature, depending on how Camera Coach reacts to your choices and whether there’s a way to scale its advice up or down.

The Android Headlines report also suggests that the Google Pixel 10 series won’t get any major camera sensor upgrades, so software features like Camera Coach could prove important in deciding whether an upgrade is worthwhile.

Until then, be sure to check out our guide to the best Google Pixel phones in preparation for the Google Pixel 10 series reveal on August 20, and let us know if Camera Coach is something you’d use in the comments below.

