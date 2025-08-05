The Made By Google event is just around the corner – it’s happening August 20 – but some of the tech launching from it might be further away than we had realized if new leaks are to be believed.

That’s according to WinFuture (machine translated to English from German), which claims that its unnamed sources are telling it that while the Google Pixel 10 lineup will land later this month, the new foldable, earbuds and smartwatch won’t be landing as quickly.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a (which have all previously been teased by leaks) are instead reportedly set to be available from October 9.

Problems with Google’s supply chain are the cited excuse for the delays, though WInFuture says its source didn’t get into specifics.

Google Pixel 10 leak (Image credit: Android Headlines / @OnLeaks)

There’s a whiff of irony here if the leak proves correct, as Google just teased Apple for its tech not being ready in a Google Pixel 10 ad, which pokes fun at the delayed launch of the AI-enhanced Siri. At the time of writing, the new Siri still hasn’t launched in its promised full capacity.

If Google’s hardware is delayed, this will cause its own frustrations for many who were desperate to upgrade their tech – especially if it is indeed held up by over a month.

As with all leaks though, we should take these details with a pinch of salt.

Apart from the Google Pixel 10, we haven’t had any direct promise of what hardware we’ll see at Made By Google, and we haven’t heard any official release dates for any devices.

Nevertheless, this leak could be one to keep in mind on August 20 so we aren’t too disappointed if some of Google’s new tech is as delayed as it suggests.