An official image of a phone believed to be the Pixel 10 Pro

Leaked renders have shown the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL in four shades

These include Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, and Jade

Two of these are far more interesting than the other two

It’s looking likely that you’ll be able to buy the Google Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro XL in a choice of Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Moonstone (slate blue-gray), and Jade (a soft pistachio green with gold accents), as not only have some of these Pixel 10 colors been mentioned before, but now all four have been shown off in leaked renders.

Android Headlines has shared what it claims are official renders of the Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro XL in these four shades, and while we’d take this leak with a pinch of salt, these certainly look to be high-quality images, so they may well be official.

If these renders are accurate, then the Pro models will be available in two fairly plain, ordinary shades, in the case of Obsidian and Porcelain, since they’re basically just black and white. But the other two options are a bit more interesting.

Image 1 of 2 Leaked renders of the Pixel 10 Pro in four colors (Image credit: Android Headlines) Leaked renders of the Pixel 10 Pro XL in four colors (Image credit: Android Headlines)

A bit more color

There’s Moonstone, which we’ve actually seen the Pixel 10 Pro in already via an official teaser. This is rather understated, but the hint of blue in it makes this more interesting than a pure gray option.

The highlight, though, is arguably Jade – it’s a soft, delicate shade that still somewhat fits with the rest of the color options, but is a bit brighter and more unusual. Really, we’d like to see more of this sort of thing, rather than top-end phones defaulting to plain shades, but at least there’s one option here for those who want a splash of color.

We’ll find out how accurate this color leak is soon, as Google is set to unveil the Pixel 10 series on August 20. We’re expecting to see the Pixel 10 itself along with the Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, so there should be a lot to look forward to.

