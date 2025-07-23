The Google Pixel 10 Pro series has been pictured in four shades – some of which we like far more than others
Jade and Moonstone trump Obsidian and Porcelain
- Leaked renders have shown the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL in four shades
- These include Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, and Jade
- Two of these are far more interesting than the other two
It’s looking likely that you’ll be able to buy the Google Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro XL in a choice of Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Moonstone (slate blue-gray), and Jade (a soft pistachio green with gold accents), as not only have some of these Pixel 10 colors been mentioned before, but now all four have been shown off in leaked renders.
Android Headlines has shared what it claims are official renders of the Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro XL in these four shades, and while we’d take this leak with a pinch of salt, these certainly look to be high-quality images, so they may well be official.
If these renders are accurate, then the Pro models will be available in two fairly plain, ordinary shades, in the case of Obsidian and Porcelain, since they’re basically just black and white. But the other two options are a bit more interesting.
A bit more color
There’s Moonstone, which we’ve actually seen the Pixel 10 Pro in already via an official teaser. This is rather understated, but the hint of blue in it makes this more interesting than a pure gray option.
The highlight, though, is arguably Jade – it’s a soft, delicate shade that still somewhat fits with the rest of the color options, but is a bit brighter and more unusual. Really, we’d like to see more of this sort of thing, rather than top-end phones defaulting to plain shades, but at least there’s one option here for those who want a splash of color.
We’ll find out how accurate this color leak is soon, as Google is set to unveil the Pixel 10 series on August 20. We’re expecting to see the Pixel 10 itself along with the Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, so there should be a lot to look forward to.
You might also like
- Google just teased the Pixel 10 Pro – and a fresh new Pixel color
- The Google Pixel 10 series just appeared on multiple official databases, suggesting an imminent arrival
- The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold could beat the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in two significant ways
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.