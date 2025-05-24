The Google Pixel 10 just showed up in one of the strangest phone leaks we've seen yet

The successor to the Pixel 9 isn't very far away

The Pixel 10 may have been spotted on the streets of Canada

It looks to have a similar design to the Pixel 9

Google is expected to launch these phones during August

It's no real secret that the Google Pixel 10 is going to be unveiled around August time, and we just got a sneak preview of the upcoming flagship in one of the more unusual phone leaks we've come across recently.

As spotted by @MarksGonePublic (via 9to5Google), the handset was out on the streets of Vancouver, Canada, during what seems to have been filming for a Pixel 10 advert. The real giveaway? The multiple mentions of the "Pixel 10" on the storyboards.

Based on the flash and thermometer circles to the right of the cameras, this appears to be a Pixel 10 Pro or a Pixel 10 Pro XL, and it doesn't look like much is going to change design-wise from what we saw with the Google Pixel 9 series.

There's also a glimpse of a tagline that tells us to "ask more of your phone". It seems that photography and AI will again be front and center when Google is promoting the Pixel 10 and all the features it comes with.

Cameras and pricing

🎬 Just out for a walk…stumbled onto a full-on commercial shoot for the Google Pixel 10 📱They had a macro probe lens, a Panavision rig, and 20+ crew members…to film someone holding a phone 😂If the Pixel camera’s so good, why not just use it? 👀 #BTS #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/muDluZfK75May 23, 2025

So far, Pixel 10 rumors and leaks have been pretty thin on the ground – perhaps a sign that this isn't going to be a huge upgrade for the series, though we would expect the processor to get a speed bump, as is the norm for a new Pixel.

There might even be downgrades in certain areas: the standard Google Pixel 10 has been rumored to be getting a third camera around the back, but the other two sensors will be reduced in their capabilities, perhaps to keep costs down.

Speaking of costs, a separate leak points to similar pricing for the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro as we saw last year with the Pixel 9 equivalents, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL could cost more and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might even be reduced in price.

As our Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review will tell you, that foldable started at $1,799 / £1,799 / AU $2,699, so a price reduction for its successor would be most welcome. The Pixel 9 series launched on August 22, 2024, and the date should be similar this time around.