Google Pixel 10 likely to get a display upgrade that makes it kinder on your eyes

Google has hinted that it could address PWM dimming issues later this year

That likely means any improvements will come to the Pixel 10 series

This could be good news for anyone who suffers headaches when using phones with low PWM dimming rates

Google’s Pixel phones have fantastic screens and there’s no reason to think the upcoming Google Pixel 10 series will be any exception, but one way in which they’ve so far been found lacking is their PWM (pulse-width modulation) dimming rates.

This refers to a method that some smartphones use to make their display appear dimmer. Essentially, rather than the voltage being adjusted, the display is rapidly turned off and on to give the appearance of decreased brightness.

This rapid switching on and off of the screen is imperceptible to most users, but for some it can cause headaches, and it’s at its worst when the PWM rate is quite low – which is the case with Pixel phones.

But that might change with the Google Pixel 10, as when Android Central asked Google whether it would consider upgrading the PWM dimming rate or adding a flicker-reduction accessibility option to Pixel phones, they were told by a Google representative that “their teams are aware and investigating this. You can expect updates later this year."

Likely landing with the Pixel 10

That reference to “later this year” likely means any changes would come to the Pixel 10 series, which is expected to launch in or around August. That likely means older models won’t benefit, though it’s not impossible that these changes could land as a software update.

It’s also unclear whether this would mean changes to the PWM rate, moving away from PWM, or some other solution. But whatever the case, this is very promising news for anyone who struggles with PWM and particularly low PWM dimming rates.

Of course, this comment is a bit vague so we might be getting excited about nothing, but as Android Central notes, this isn’t the first time they’ve reached out to Google for comment on PWM over the last couple of years, but it is the first time they’ve had a meaningful response, which could be a sign that it’s finally something Google is addressing.

We should find out later this year, either with the Pixel 10 series or as part of a software update – perhaps Android 16.