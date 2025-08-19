Retailers are going all-in on AI - but worries still remain about keeping the human touch

Monday.com study finds virtually all retail decision-makers say they have in-house AI expertise now

Half agree that AI agents will handle most customer interactions soon

Many of the same old obstacles still present challenges

New research has found nearly two-thirds (61%) of retailers now have dedicated AI leadership and teams (including Chief AI Officers), with nearly all (99%) UK retail decision-makers reporting AI expertise in their businesses - but as this tech adoption continues to rise, many still need to be reminded about maintaining a human touch.

A study by Monday.com found nearly half (49%) of retailers also don't yet believe AI tools are ready to manage the full customer journey, with even more (92%) agreeing it's not yet making key business decisions autonomously.

When it comes to adopting AI, 97% of the Monday.com study's respondents faced at least one obstacle despite the perceived benefits.

Retailers are using AI, but they see the value in humans too

One-third (36%) of the respondents agreed they use AI mainly for insights, with humans ultimately making the final calls. Where AI is proving especially beneficial is across customer service (55%), boosting operational efficiency (49%) and marketing and content creation (48%).

"AI is no longer a future investment for UK retailers - it’s something they’re using right now to stay competitive in a high-pressure sector," Monday.com UK&I Regional VP Ben Barnett commented.

However, 54% noted output quality and consistency concerns, with privacy issues, system integration and cost also getting mentioned.

"AI works best when it’s embedded into the systems teams already use - when it reduces friction, rather than creating more," Barnett added.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Looking ahead, 90% of organizations are already exploring AI agents that can take ownership of tasks autonomously, with around half (51%) agreeing AI agents could handle most customer interactions within five years.

Three in four (73%) already see generative AI and chatbots handling the majority of basic customer requests, freeing up humans to deal with more complex and personalized matters.

"The most successful teams aren’t using the most tech, they’re using it in the clearest, most integrated way," Barnett concluded.