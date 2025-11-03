Nearly all creators admit they use AI tools for work - so is this the end of true creativity?

Adobe finds 86% of creators use GenAI in their workflows

Many are preparing for agentic AI, but are still worried about AI models using their data for training

High costs and unreliable quality are still pain points for some

Adobe has found more than four in five (86%) global creators use generative AI in their workflows, with nearly as many (81%) agreeing it helped them make content they couldn’t have made otherwise.

Of the 16,000 survey participants, 85% agreed AI has positively impacted the creator economy, suggesting there’s minimal fear over job displacement within this field.

Editing, upscaling and enhancing media was found to be the most common use case (55%), with generating new assets (52%) coming in second place. Rounding up the top three use cases was ideation and brainstorming (48%).

Creators are widely using AI to help them get the job done

Although creatives aren’t concerned about job security, they do still share some worries about AI. More than two-thirds (69%) noted concern over their content being used to train AI without permission – something that Adobe stresses it doesn’t do without explicit permission.

High costs (38%) and unreliable quality (34%) were also cited as barriers to adoption.

While generative AI adoption seems to be at an all-time high among creatives, many are already anticipating how agentic AI could help them further. Workers hope that AI agents could help them automate repetitive tasks (51%), brainstorm ideas (50%) and provide performance insights (44%) with even more autonomy.

“Creators today aren’t passively using creative generative AI, they’re intentionally curating the tools they trust,” Adobe VP and Head of Product Marketing for Creators Mike Polner explained at its annual creativity conference, MAX 2025.

However, up until now, two trends have failed to align. Society has become a mobile-first world, and yet the most powerful AI tools tend to be desktop-only. With 72% frequently creating on mobile devices and 75% expecting to use them more over the coming year, Adobe says it’s committed to bringing more powerful and user-friendly tools to the handset.

As we move from generative to agentic AI, it’s clear that accessibility and transparency must remain key focuses for AI companies to remain competitive in the workplace.

