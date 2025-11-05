Most admins say they need a major overhaul of data in order to succeed with AI

Salesforce data finds 84% agree they need a total data strategy overhaul to benefit from agentic AI

70% believe their most valuable insights are in siloed/unusable data

Zero-copy architecture matches AI with data where it resides

New Salesforce data has found three-quarters (76%) of business leaders feel pressure to deliver business value with data, but incomplete, outdated or low-quality data is preventing them from being able to do so.

As a result, most (84%) agree their strategies now need a complete overhaul to succeed with AI.

It’s not just about being able to do more with data, either, because half (49%) of the data leaders surveyed admitted they’ve sometimes reached incorrect conclusions due to poor context.

Yet again, we’re hearing that data is key to AI success

Two in five (42%) noted poor confidence in the accuracy and relevancy of AI outputs, with data leaders estimating that around a quarter (26%) of their organizational data is untrustworthy.

“For organizations ready to execute at scale, this is the moment to shore up data foundations to confidently scale AI to its full potential to deliver real value and ROI,” Salesforce Chief Data Officer Michael Andrew explained.

Around one-fifth (19%) of company data is believed to be siloed or unusable, and yet 70% believe their most valuable insights reside within that 19%.

Among the most severe impact risks of data silos and trapped data are compliance risks, hindered decision-making and a lack of a unified view of both customers and the business.

CEO Marc Benioff described agentic AI as revolutionary. “You’ve got to get your data right,” he stressed.

Salesforce sees value in zero-copy architecture in the future of data, whereby AI can access the data where it resides without having to move, copy or duplicate it.

More than half (56%) say they’ve already started to adopt zero copy, and many are already seeing the benefits. Adopters see customer service quality rise above the industry standard, and many are also ahead of schedule in terms of AI initiatives compared with their counterparts.

“The organizations treating data and AI as an integrated strategy are the ones who will successfully move from pilots to execution to see AI deliver significant impact,” Andrew concluded.

