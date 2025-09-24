AI is changing UK marketing but creativity still leads

We’ve talked about AI as the future of marketing for years. Now it’s here - it's embedded in the day-to-day, right in the middle of campaign briefs, brainstorms and content calendars.

But what’s interesting - and honestly, encouraging - is how UK marketers are approaching it. Yes, we’re using AI at pace: 84% of UK marketers use AI tools daily, ahead of the global average of 66%. But we’re also doing something less obvious: we’re keeping it human.

Marketing’s always been about connection. Tools can help us get there faster, smarter, more efficiently. But they can’t replace the creative spark that makes people stop scrolling.

Laura Lane Social Links Navigation Head of Marketing for Northern Europe at HubSpot.

Adoption is high, but it’s not hype-driven:

The UK’s ahead of the curve when it comes to AI adoption in marketing. It no longer sits in the "innovation" team or gets pulled out for pitch decks. It’s mainstream.

But what stands out is the mindset. It’s about intentional adoption. Marketers are figuring out where AI fits into existing workflows, using it to clear routine, repetitive tasks so they can focus on the work that really moves the needle - ideas, strategy, creativity.

When we asked UK marketers what they’re using AI for, it’s exactly the kinds of tasks you’d expect. Most report saving at least one hour per week on tasks like data analysis and reporting (cited by 86% of respondents), media content creation (76%) and market research (67%). Add it all up, and many are gaining a full day back each week.

From co-pilot to creative partner:

One of the things I hear a lot is: Will AI replace creative work? And the honest answer is: no, but it will change it. It’s less about replacement, and more about reallocation. We’re seeing AI step naturally into the early stages of the creative process - that messy, in-between space where you’re exploring options, sketching ideas, testing directions.

It’s also about unlocking access - giving more people the tools to contribute creatively. In the past year, more than half of UK marketers (52%) have used image or design generators. Nearly 40% have tried video or animation tools. And 42% have used AI for brainstorming.

A marketer who doesn’t have a design background can now mock up a concept on their own. A writer can experiment with tone or structure in seconds. A strategist can extract insights from complex data without waiting in line for another team’s support.

Confident, but cautious - and that’s a good thing:

Crucially, the work doesn’t stop with AI. It still passes through a human filter. 97% of UK marketers who use AI to write content say they always review it before it goes live. AI can suggest and shape, but it’s still people who decide what’s good enough to publish.

I’d say there’s a refreshing level of realism in the UK market when it comes to AI. Marketers here are excited about the possibilities, but they’re not naive.

58% say we should lean in but avoid overdependence. Just 18% say “use it wherever you can.” That kind of split tells me we’re thinking critically. We’re not just asking “Can we use AI for this?” but “Should we?”

That conversation is especially important as a new generation of marketers comes up through the ranks - a group already fluent in using AI as part of their creative process. They’re quick to test, tweak and move fast. For them, these tools are second nature.

The challenge for leaders now is to create space for that kind of experimentation, while still protecting creative standards and ensuring brand voice stays consistent.

Simplicity beats novelty:

Here’s another thing we’ve seen again and again: the AI tools that perform best aren’t necessarily the most advanced - they’re the most usable. Our research found that 91% of UK marketers use AI embedded into tools they already rely on - their CMS, email platforms, content editors.

When AI feels like a natural part of your workflow, you actually use it. And when people use it, they see value. 76% of UK marketers report a positive ROI from AI.

That jumps to nearly 80% for things like brand chatbots and social content. It’s not about chasing the flashiest new tool. It’s about building systems that make great work easier to do.

The technology will keep changing - that much is inevitable. What matters is how we use it - and so far, UK marketers are getting that balance of creativity exactly right.

