The professional GPU market has expanded rapidly in 2025, with Nvidia releasing its Blackwell generation and AMD updating its Radeon PRO lineup.

Intel has also entered the market, offering the B50 as a surprisingly capable option for budget-conscious professionals.

The performance of this chip does not match high-end Blackwell cards, yet it provides enough power to be relevant in certain professional workflows.

Performance across benchmarks

At about $300, many mini PC brands may find this chip appealing due to its lower cost and modest power requirements.

In synthetic benchmarks, the Intel B50 achieves first-token generation times in MLPerf comparable to a 4000 Blackwell, demonstrating that single-query AI tasks can run efficiently.

Sustained throughput aligns it with the 2000 Blackwell and Radeon W7600, providing a usable baseline for lighter machine learning workloads.

Blender’s cycles render benchmark shows the B50 trailing higher-end GPUs, but it remains capable of completing scenes, highlighting functional performance for entry-level 3D work.

For real-time engines such as Unreal and Unigine, the B50 produces playable frame rates suitable for basic visualization and preview tasks, while mid-tier Ada and Blackwell GPUs naturally outperform it.

In media editing applications, the card accelerates 2D workflows in After Effects and handles standard DaVinci Resolve timelines without issue.

GPU-intensive 3D effects show expected differences versus more powerful cards, yet the B50 still allows creative work to proceed in compact setups.

Topaz Video AI completes scenes at a moderate pace, and stability remains consistent across tasks.

CPU usage becomes a factor in certain AI-assisted and GPU-heavy effects, though the B50’s efficiency permits experimentation in machine learning and video inference at a low cost.

AMD’s RDNA3 cards continue to provide higher throughput for a similar price, yet Intel offers a viable option for creators seeking functionality without significant investment.

Users requiring modest acceleration can achieve practical results without multi-thousand-dollar hardware.

Intel’s B50 occupies an unusual niche in professional GPUs. It cannot rival Blackwell or high-end AMD GPUs in raw performance, offline rendering, or sustained AI workloads.

Yet its $300 price and low power draw make it suitable for entry-level content creation or compact PC builds.

For budget-conscious or space-constrained users, the B50 offers a surprisingly capable alternative able to handle lighter professional workloads efficiently.

