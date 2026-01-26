GMK G3 Pro uses a seven-year-old dual-core Comet Lake i3 processor

The Intel UHD 620 graphics cannot match modern integrated GPU performance levels

Memory options are flexible, supporting up to 64GB across two SO-DIMM slots

GMKtec has launched the G3 Pro, an entry-level mini PC powered by the Intel Core i3-10110U, a dual-core, four-thread processor from the Comet Lake series.

That CPU is more than six years old, but it still offers basic processing power for light tasks such as web browsing, document editing, and media playback.

The integrated Intel UHD 620 graphics lag behind modern iGPUs in performance but can still handle standard video playback and everyday graphical workloads.

Memory and storage options

Despite its older processor, the G3 Pro supports up to 64GB of DDR4 memory across two SO-DIMM slots.

Storage options are also generous, with two M.2 slots that can each house up to 4TB SSDs, allowing a total capacity of 8TB, and users can also choose preconfigured options with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD or 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, offering flexibility for different usage scenarios.

The G3 Pro includes a decent selection of ports, including four USB 3.2 Type-A ports, two HDMI ports, one 2.5G Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack, and also supports Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6, allowing reliable wireless connections.

The device measures 114x106x42.5mm, maintaining a compact profile suitable for tight desk spaces or portable setups.

The G3 Pro feels like a device designed for casual computing without demanding high-end hardware, with its design and specifications suiting users who want a compact device with ample memory and storage while keeping costs down.

If you need a mini PC for serious tasks such as video editing, gaming, or professional workstation use, you should avoid this model.

Despite its limitations, the G3 Pro costs around $130 for the barebone configuration in China, with upgrades pushing the price higher, and it feels overpriced compared to competing models that offer better out-of-the-box hardware near $150.

For example, the GMKtec G3 Plus with an Intel N150 CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD sells for about $126 on sale and includes usable memory and storage without requiring additional purchases.

Similarly, the Kamrui GK3 Plus with an Intel N95, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD drops to about $132 with coupons and delivers double the RAM and ample SSD capacity for casual tasks.

This makes the G3 Pro less appealing to hobbyists and casual users who want flexibility from a mini PC.

