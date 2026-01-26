Geekom A5 Pro swaps Ryzen 7 for Ryzen 5, losing some performance

The mini PC supports up to 64GB RAM across two slots

Storage options include both M.2 2242 and M.2 2280 slots

Geekom has quietly updated its low-cost mini PC line with the new A5 Pro, delivering modest hardware changes while maintaining a compact and versatile design.

The Geekom A5 Pro replaces the Ryzen 7 5800H in the original A5 with the newer Ryzen 5 7530U.

Although it uses a newer processor, benchmarks show a 15 to 20% drop in performance compared to the older Ryzen 7 5800H model.

Memory and storage capacity remain flexible

The Geekom A5 Pro comes standard with 16GB of RAM, down from 32GB in its predecessor, but it still supports up to 64GB of DDR4 memory across two SO-DIMM slots.

Storage options include M.2 2242 and M.2 2280 slots, allowing up to 3TB of total storage.

The mini PC offers a full range of connectivity options suited to casual users and compact workstations.

These include a 2.5G Ethernet port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a DC power input, two HDMI 2.0 outputs, an SD card reader, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports.

Built-in WiFi and Bluetooth provide wireless connectivity, making it suitable for mobile workstations and general mini PC use without extra adapters.

Geekom has kept the compact form factor of the A5 series, allowing the A5 Pro to fit comfortably in limited desk spaces or portable setups.

Although the CPU change lowers raw performance, the mini PC still handles multitasking, document editing, media playback, and lightweight applications effectively.

Users can expand memory and storage to adapt the A5 Pro for heavier workloads, although it does not compete with high-end mobile workstations or full-size workstations.

On Geekom's official website, the Ryzen 5 7530U variant with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD retails for $519, but the company has reduced the price to $469.

Geekom also offers a limited-time coupon code, GKXMASC5, which cuts the price by another 5%, bringing it down to $446. It should have expired by now but at the time of writing it's still live.

Geekom continues to sell the older Ryzen 5 7430U variant in other regions, including Europe and North America, priced at around $376.

