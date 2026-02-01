Aoostar G-Flip upgrade now supports up to 128GB DDR5 RAM efficiently

Ryzen 7 H 255 upgrade increases CPU performance over older Core models

OCuLink and USB4 ports allow external graphics expansion for enthusiasts

Mini PCs with flip screens are increasingly gaining popularity, with the original Aoostar G-FLIP, launched in 2025, featuring a 5.5-inch touchscreen that flips from 0 to 65 degrees.

The Ayaneo Retro Mini PC with a 4-inch display and the Kingdel Mini PC with a 7-inch screen, both supporting a full 0 to 90o flip were also launched in 2025, after the G-Flip.

The Aoostar G-Flip mini PC now has a new model with an upgraded CPU option while keeping the unique flip-up screen intact.

Hardware and expansion options

The new system now offers the Ryzen 7 H 255, an 8-core APU derived from the older Ryzen 7 8745H, alongside the previous Core Ultra 7 155H and Core Ultra 5 125H models.

According to benchmarks, the new upgrade performs between the older Core Ultra 7 155H and Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 variants in CPU speed, although it falls slightly behind the Core Ultra 7 155H in gaming scenarios.

The upgraded G-Flip retains the hardware connectivity that has made the system appealing to enthusiasts.

It includes OCuLink and USB4 ports for external graphics expansion, giving users the ability to enhance graphics performance without replacing the internal components.

Storage capacity is also impressive for such a compact system, with support for up to 8 TB of M.2 2280 drives.

Memory can be expanded up to 128 GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, which places it among some of the more capable mini PCs, and means it can run intensive workloads which would otherwise demand larger mobile workstations.

The G-Flip also now supports Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6, ensuring reliable wireless connections for both work and entertainment, complementing the existing I/O options and make the system practical for both personal and professional use.

Users who prioritize high-speed data transfer, low-latency connections, or multiple simultaneous devices will find the network suite adequate for most tasks.

The new G-Flip is more affordable than older AMD-based models, but offers hardware flexibility to compete with high-end mini PCs like the GMKtec EVO-T1.

The Aoostar G-Flip upgraded model is available as a barebones unit for $339 directly from the manufacturer.

Retailers such as Amazon list it at $349.95, with pricing across Europe ranging from £570 in the UK to €520 in Italy.

Via Notebookcheck

