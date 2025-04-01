Mac-inspired mini PC has three unique, exciting features that I beg other mini PC designers to embrace and copy

published

Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and Radeon 890M for processing and graphics

AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM01S
(Image credit: Ayaneo)
  • Ayaneo Retro Mini PC AM01S features a 4-inch touchscreen with a 0-90° flip mechanism
  • Magnetically attached port covers create a clean and adaptable workstation
  • Dual-fan cooling system ensures optimal performance without overheating or throttling

There are plenty of mini PCs on the market, but few feature a 4-inch touchscreen on a hinge, magnetically attached port covers, and a 0-90° flip mechanism that allows them to operate both flat and upright like the Ayaneo Retro Mini PC AM01S.

Unlike many compact systems that rely solely on external monitors, the Ayaneo Retro Mini PC’s flip-up screen functions as a native Windows extended display, similar to the Aoostar G-Flip 370 and the G-Flip mini, providing quick access to performance monitoring, applications, and widgets.

The magnetically attached port covers hide unused ports while keeping them accessible, creating a clean and adaptable workstation.

Dual-fan cooling with heat pipes and SSD fan for optimal performance

This business PC features the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, a 12-core, 24-thread chip that enhances efficiency and speed while offering storage options, including DDR5 5600MT/s RAM, M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots, and an SDXC card reader.

It also comes with an integrated Radeon 890M GPU, built on RDNA 3.5 architecture with 16 compute units, delivering 20% better performance for smooth 1080p gaming and demanding creative workloads.

To support its performance, the AM01S uses a dual-fan cooling system with heat pipes and a dedicated SSD fan, ensuring it sustains its 65W power output without overheating.

For AI-driven tasks, the AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM01S benefits from the NPU delivering 50 TOPS, providing three times faster responses for large language models.

This device uses a CNC-machined aluminum frame for durability, while its connectivity options include dual 2.5G Ethernet ports and a full-speed USB4 connection, catering to professionals who need high-speed networking and ample storage.

At press time, there's no official confirmations for a price or release date.

Via Ayaneo

