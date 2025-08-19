An anime adaptation of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has been announced along with a teaser trailer, and I couldn't be more excited

An anime based on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is coming to Crunchyroll in 2026

Sekiro: No Defeat will be a fully hand-drawn adaptation of FromSoftware's game

A first trailer teasing memorable boss fights has been released

An anime based on FromSoftware's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has been announced, and we have our first official teaser trailer.

Revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025, Sekiro: No Defeat is coming to Crunchyroll in 2026 worldwide, excluding Japan, China, Korea, Russia, and Belarus, and will be produced by Kadokawa, Qzil.la, and ARCH.

The anime will be a fully hand-drawn adaptation that will retell the game's story down to every memorable boss battle.

"We are taking on the monumental task of animating the breathtakingly beautiful Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. In doing so, we are pouring every ounce of our artistic vision and passion for beauty into its production," said Kenichi Kutsuna, director of the adaptation.

"The final product is being crafted to be a truly memorable experience, one that will leave a lasting impression on both dedicated fans of the game and those who are discovering the world of Sekiro for the very first time. Please look forward to it."

The anime will also be helmed by a team of acclaimed anime creators, including director Kenichi Kutsuna, screenwriter Takuya Satou, character designer Takahiro Kishida, action animation director Takashi Mukoda, and more.

We also have the first few names of the voice cast. Sekiro's main character, Wolf, will be played by Daisuke Namikawa, Kuro (The Divine Heir) will be voiced by Miyuki Satou, while Genichiro Ashina will be played by Kenjiro Tsuda.

"Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a game known for its precision and intensity, and those qualities carry through beautifully in this adaptation," said Asa Suehira, chief content officer at Crunchyroll. "We’re excited to bring Sekiro: No Defeat to fans around the world, and honored to work alongside Kadokawa, Qzil.la, and ARCH to expand this iconic story through the medium of anime."