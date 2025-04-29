New Switch 2 games: every upcoming confirmed title for 2025 and beyond

Upcoming Switch 2 games include a brand new 3D Donkey Kong platformer, a sequel to a cult classic Kirby racing game, and even a Nintendo-exclusive FromSoftware game. Judging by this year's line-up, the new Nintendo console is off to a very strong start indeed.

What's the next big Switch 2 game? (Image credit: Nintendo) Thanks to the full Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, we know that the console will launch on June 5, 2025. It's accompanied by Mario Kart World at launch, as well as a new Pro Controller with back-paddle buttons. And while Mario Kart is undoubtedly the headliner, you'll also be able to play other Switch 2 launch games like Cyberpunk 2077, Deltarune, and Street Fighter 6. Later on in the year, Elden Ring and Metroid Prime 4 will arrive on Nintendo's new console.

And whether you managed to get ahold of a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order yet, you'll be able to play a lot of these games on the original Nintendo Switch. Still, it's clear that Nintendo Switch 2 is the best place to play, with a whole host of Switch 2 exclusives lined up over the next year or so, each looking like a true next-gen experience.

We've even played Nintendo Switch 2, testing out the new Pro Controller, giving Mario Kart World a preview, and using our knowledge to compare the Switch vs Switch 2 specs. Over the last eight years, TechRadar Gaming has covered the full lifecycle of the Switch, and we're all very excited to apply our expertise to its successor in the coming months.

For now, here's every confirmed Upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 game, so that you can see what you'll have the option of playing in the near future. As new release dates are unveiled, this page will be updated.

Upcoming Switch games 2025: this year’s biggest games

Mario Kart World - June 5, 2025 (Switch 2)

June 5, 2025 (Switch 2) Deltarune - June 5, 2025 (Switch 2)

June 5, 2025 (Switch 2) Donkey Kong: Bananza - July 17, 2025 (Switch 2)

July 17, 2025 (Switch 2) Borderlands 4 - September 23 (Switch 2, XSX|S, PS5, PC)

September 23 (Switch 2, XSX|S, PS5, PC) Kirby Air Riders - TBC 2025 (Switch 2)

TBC 2025 (Switch 2) Pokémon Legends Z-A - TBC 2025 (Switch 2, Switch)

TBC 2025 (Switch 2, Switch) Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - TBC 2025 (Switch 2, Switch)

Now, let's go deeper into some of the biggest games planned for Switch 2.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Mario Kart World Around the world Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Check Walmart

Mario Kart World is the first fully new console entry into the series since 2017, and from what we've seen so far, it looks set to be a bold leap forward. The main change here is that there's a huge open world to race across with your friends, with every course now having an actual position on an interconnected map. Up to 24 players can race against each other in Grand Prix, or the new Knockout Mode, which tasks racers with getting from one side of the map to the other.

This one is only coming out on Nintendo Switch 2, and launches alongside the console on June 5, 2025.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Now for some new versions of two absolute belters. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom (sold separately) will each be getting a Nintendo Switch 2 edition alongside the new console's launch, making them look and play better than ever. It feels a bit silly to sing the praises of these games at this point, but yes, they are two of the best games ever made, and yes, you should absolutely play them. The new versions add increased resolution and better performance, as well as new compatibility with the Zelda Notes App.

You'll be able to pick up both of these enhanced titles on June 5, 2025. Note that if you already own them on Nintendo Switch, you can upgrade to the new versions for a small fee.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Donkey Kong Bananza KONG! Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Check Walmart

Donkey Kong Bananza is a brand new 3D platformer that stars the titular ape as he tries to fend off a greedy mining corporation called Voidco. You see, they're after golden bananas, which just so happen to be Kong's food of choice, so he'll punch, smash, stomp, and grab anyone who gets in his way. You'll explore a sprawling underground world filled with colorful locales, filled with treasure and secrets to find.

Donkey Kong Bananza launches July 17, 2025, only on Nintendo Switch 2.

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Borderlands 4 Greetings, Vault Hunter

Now onto Borderlands 4, which first launches in September for PS5, XSX|S, and PC. This one's a great example of how the newer console is able to play third-party titles in a way its predecessor simply couldn't. The Switch 2 version launches sometime in 2025, meaning that you'll be able to take your vault-hunting action on the go in handheld mode. Details are a little scarce at the moment regarding the game's story, though we do know there are four new playable characters to choose from.

Borderlands 4 launches in 2025 for Nintendo Switch 2.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Friend or foe?

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is the long-awaited return of the 3D Metroid series. It's still set for 2025, and it'll release on both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch. The gameplay revealed so far points to this being faithful to the original trilogy, with platforming, puzzles, and first-person shooting action. Samus has psychic abilities this time around, and players can use the new Joy-Con mouse functionality to aim.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will launch at some point in 2025. Once we hear a more precise release date, we'll update this section.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pokémon Legends Z-A Lumiose City awaits

Pokémon Legends Z-A takes players back to Lumiose City to take part in a program to make the place more suited to Pokémon and people living in harmony. There are dynamic battles, city-wide exploration, and three starter Pokémon in Totodile, Chikorita, and Tepig. Mega Evolution is back too, adding a new layer to combat, and giving Pokémon like Charizard and Lucario new forms.

Pokémon Legends Z-A will launch sometime in 2025 for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

The Duskbloods Bloodsworn Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Check Walmart

The Duskbloods was perhaps the biggest surprise announcement of the Switch 2 reveal event. It's a multiplayer online action game from the creators of Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne. Crazier yet, it's only launching on Nintendo Switch 2, something that's very unexpected indeed. There's still a lot to learn about the game, but we do know that players will engage in PvPvE combat, taking on the role of "The Bloodsworn". These vampiric characters possess superhuman abilities, which can be used to hunt down and eliminate foes.

The Duskbloods is set for a 2026 release on Nintendo Switch 2. So far, a more precise date hasn't been given.

Nintendo Switch 2 games release schedule

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Now, onto the full Nintendo Switch 2 release schedule. The games below will release on Switch 2, and some on Switch as well. We'll indicate where this is the case, and will continue to update release dates as they're unveiled.

Upcoming Switch 2 games: June

(Image credit: Nintendo)

We'll all get our hands on Nintendo Switch 2, and a whole host of launch games in June:

Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer - June 5 (Switch 2)

June 5 (Switch 2) Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster - June 5 (Switch 2)

June 5 (Switch 2) Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition - June 5 (Switch 2)

June 5 (Switch 2) Deltarune - June 5 (Switch 2)

June 5 (Switch 2) Fast Fusion - June 5 (Switch 2)

June 5 (Switch 2) Fortnite - June 5 (Switch 2)

June 5 (Switch 2) Hitman World of Assassination: Signature Edition - June 5 (Switch 2)

June 5 (Switch 2) Hogwarts Legacy - June 5 (Switch 2)

June 5 (Switch 2) Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - June 5 (Switch 2)

June 5 (Switch 2) Mario Kart World - June 5 (Switch 2)

June 5 (Switch 2) Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour - June 5 (Switch 2)

June 5 (Switch 2) Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition - June 5 (Switch 2)

June 5 (Switch 2) Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S - June 5 (Switch 2)

June 5 (Switch 2) Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - June 5 (Switch 2)

June 5 (Switch 2) Sid Meier's Civilization 7 (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition) - June 5 (Switch 2)

June 5 (Switch 2) Sonic X Shadow Generations - June 5 (Switch 2)

June 5 (Switch 2) Split Fiction - June 5 (Switch 2)

June 5 (Switch 2) Street Fighter 6 - June 5 (Switch 2)

June 5 (Switch 2) Survival Kids - June 5 (Switch 2)

June 5 (Switch 2) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch 2 Edition) - June 5 (Switch 2)

June 5 (Switch 2) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch 2 Edition) - June 5 (Switch 2)

June 5 (Switch 2) Yakuza 0 Director's Cut - June 5 (Switch 2)

June 5 (Switch 2) Radio Remastered: Mystery of the Soulless Army - June 19 (Switch 2)

June 19 (Switch 2) Tamagotchi Plaza (Switch 2 Edition) - June 27 (Switch 2)

Upcoming Switch 2 games: July

(Image credit: Activision)

Now onto July, which sees a new Donkey Kong game launching exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 - 11th July (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch)

11th July (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) Donkey Kong Bananza - 17th July 2025 (Switch 2)

17th July 2025 (Switch 2) Shadow Labyrinth (Switch 2 Edition) - July 18 (Switch 2)

July 18 (Switch 2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch 2 Edition) - July 24 (Switch 2)

July 24 (Switch 2) No Sleep For Kaname Date - July 25 (Switch 2)

July 25 (Switch 2) Wild Hearts S - July 25 (Switch 2)

July 25 (Switch 2) Ys X: Proud Nordics - July 31 (Switch 2)

Upcoming Switch 2 games: August

(Image credit: Nintendo)

August brings a new version of an excellent Kirby 3D platformer:

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (Switch 2 Edition) - August 27 (Switch 2

August 27 (Switch 2 Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch 2 Edition) - August 28 (Switch 2)

Upcoming Switch 2 games: September

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Players will be able to jump into Star Wars Outlaws on Switch 2 in September:

Star Wars Outlaws (Switch 2 Edition) - September 4 (Switch 2)

September 4 (Switch 2) Dæmon X Machina: Titanic Scion - September 5 (Switch 2)

Intro – Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

Upcoming Switch 2 games: Rest of 2025 and TBC

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Finally, here's a list of Switch 2 games that have been announced, but either don't have more than a release year attached to them yet, or are much further out. For now, they're simply TBC, but once each game does receive a release date, this page will be updated.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment - Winter 2025 (Switch 2)

Winter 2025 (Switch 2) Borderlands 4 - TBC 2025 (Switch 2)

TBC 2025 (Switch 2) Drag x Drive - TBC 2025 (Switch 2)

TBC 2025 (Switch 2) Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition - TBC 2025 (Switch 2)

TBC 2025 (Switch 2) Hades II - TBC 2025 (Switch 2)

TBC 2025 (Switch 2) Hollow Knight: Silksong - TBC 2025 (Switch 2)

TBC 2025 (Switch 2) Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - TBC 2025 (Switch 2, Switch)

TBC 2025 (Switch 2, Switch) Pokémon Legends Z-A - TBC 2025 (Switch 2, Switch)

TBC 2025 (Switch 2, Switch) Professor Layton and the New World Of Steam - TBC 2025 (Switch 2)

TBC 2025 (Switch 2) Reanimal - TBC 2025 (Switch 2)

TBC 2025 (Switch 2) Two Point Museum - TBC 2025 (Switch 2, Switch)

TBC 2025 (Switch 2, Switch) Witchbrook - TBC 2025 (Switch 2)

TBC 2025 (Switch 2) Yooka-Replaylee - TBC 2025 (Switch 2)

TBC 2025 (Switch 2) Marvel Cosmic Invasion - TBC 2025 (Switch 2)

TBC 2025 (Switch 2) The Duskbloods - TBC 2026 (Switch 2)

TBC 2026 (Switch 2) Enter The Gungeon - TBC 2026 (Switch 2)

TBC 2026 (Switch 2) Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade - TBC (Switch 2)

TBC (Switch 2) Human: Fall Flat 2 - TBC (Switch 2)

TBC (Switch 2) My Time at Evershine - TBC (Switch 2)

TBC (Switch 2) PowerWash Simulator 2 - TBC (Switch 2)

TBC (Switch 2) Project 007 - TBC (Switch 2)

New Switch 2 games FAQ

(Image credit: Nintendo)

What games are coming out for Switch 2? There are many games coming out for Switch 2 over the next year or so. The biggest ones are Mario Kart World on June 5, Donkey Kong Bananza on July 17, and then Metroid Prime 4 at some point in 2025. We'll also get Pokémon Legends: Z-A this year, as well as Hades 2 as a console exclusive.

Is the Switch 2 better than Switch 1? The Switch 2 has better specs than Switch 1, with a larger screen, the capacity to output games at up to a 4K resolution, and support for 120 frames per second modes. We'll have to wait for launch to see how it stacks up against its predecessor, though for now, it's looking like Switch 2 could be a much better console than Switch 1, with better third-party game support and an improved Pro-Controller featuring back paddles.

Did Switch 2 sell out yet? While stock for Switch 2 has been very hit or miss in the last week or so, with small flurries of listings going live before selling out immediately, we're still expecting to see a few more opportunities to pre-order. Keep an eye on our Nintendo Switch 2 stock tracker, as it'll be updated as soon as retailers get new supply.