I rely on these thumbstick add-ons for my sweatiest gaming sessions – and they could be yours for less than $15 or £10

Upgrade your controller for cheap

Prime Day KontrolFreek deals.
(Image credit: KontrolFreek / Future)
Whenever I sit down for an intense Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 match, I always reach for my KontrolFreek thumbstick kit. A favorite among FPS content creators, these thumbstick accessories add a textured surface and extra height for enhanced accuracy and performance.

They're a cheap and cheerful way to enhance your controller, with options available for all major consoles. and some players, like me, absolutely swear by them. A deluge of models are discounted right now, both as part of Amazon Prime Day and other retailer sales.

Amazon Prime Day KontrolFreek deals in the US

KontrolFreek No-Slip Thumb Grips for Nintendo Switch
KontrolFreek No-Slip Thumb Grips for Nintendo Switch: was $1.99 now $10.98 at GameStop

Want to spruce up your old Nintendo Switch? This bumper pack of thumbsticks add-ons is discounted at GameStop and offers enhanced grip while protecting your Joy-Con from wear.

View Deal
KontrolFreek Diablo 4 Performance Thumbsticks (Xbox)
Save $5.01
KontrolFreek Diablo 4 Performance Thumbsticks (Xbox): was $19.99 now $14.98 at GameStop

This collectible Diablo 4 edition is designed for Xbox controllers. It helps make them look a little more interesting with a Diablo inspired color and pattern, plus provides extra grip.

View Deal
KontrolFreek Clutch (PlayStation)
Save $2.55
KontrolFreek Clutch (PlayStation): was $16.99 now $14.44 at Amazon

Designed for sports games, the Kontrol Freek Clutch could be perfect if you intend to dive into EA Sports College Football 26 when it drops later this year.

View Deal
KontrolFreek FPS Performance Aim - Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (Xbox)
KontrolFreek FPS Performance Aim - Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (Xbox): was $19.99 now $15.98 at GameStop

This limited-edition Xbox pair is based on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and even comes with a code for an exclusive in-game weapon charm that you can use in that game or Warzone.

View Deal
KontrolFreek FPS Freek Galaxy White (Xbox)
Save $9
KontrolFreek FPS Freek Galaxy White (Xbox): was $24.99 now $15.99 at Walmart

Another Xbox set, this time designed specifically for FPS games. You get a mid-rise and high-rise thumbstick cap here, which is ideal for enhanced accuracy at range. The brand even claims they increase the average K/D ratio by 26%.

View Deal
KontrolFreek FPS Freek Inferno (Xbox)
Save $9
KontrolFreek FPS Freek Inferno (Xbox): was $24.99 now $15.99 at Walmart

If you'd prefer to pick up the Xbox FPS thumbsticks in a neon red color, then don't worry as it's on sale for the same price in the Inferno colorway too.

View Deal
KontrolFreek Aim Boost Kit (Xbox)
KontrolFreek Aim Boost Kit (Xbox): was $42.38 now $21.99 at Walmart

The Aim Boost Kit has a wealth of controller add-ons including two thumbsticks (a mid rise and high-rise) plus three precision rings. These rings go around the base of the thumbsticks, increasing resistance and therefore enhancing control.

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day KontrolFreek deals in the UK

KontrolFreek Omni (PlayStation)
Save £0.96
KontrolFreek Omni (PlayStation): was £9.95 now £8.99 at Amazon

Compatible with PS5 and PS4 controllers, this Omni model has a unique, grooved design. You get two low-rise thumbsticks here, which is good for fast adjustments.

View Deal
KontrolFreek FPS Freek Galaxy Purple (Xbox)
Save £1.65
KontrolFreek FPS Freek Galaxy Purple (Xbox): was £11 now £9.35 at Amazon

These Galaxy Purple Freeks could add a delightful splash of color to your Xbox controller, oh and help your aim in the process of course!

View Deal
KontrolFreek FPS Freek Inferno (PlayStation)
Save £7
KontrolFreek FPS Freek Inferno (PlayStation): was £16.99 now £9.99 at Amazon

These FPS-oriented KontrolFreek thumbsticks are perfect if you love series like Call of Duty or Battlefield. You get two in the box - a mid-rise and a high-rise model.

View Deal
KontrolFreek FPS Freek Frenzy
Save £7
KontrolFreek FPS Freek Frenzy: was £16.99 now £9.99 at Amazon

Another FPS oriented pair here, though slightly different in texture to the ones above. They also come in a striking purple and black colorway.

View Deal
KontrolFreek Call of Duty Deadshot Daiquiri (PlayStation)
Save £4.72
KontrolFreek Call of Duty Deadshot Daiquiri (PlayStation): was £15.71 now £10.99 at Amazon

This is a new lowest-ever price for this limited edition Call of Duty pair. Inspired by the world of Zombies, they're a perfect gift for series fans and even come with an exclusive in-game weapon charm.

View Deal
KontrolFreek Call of Duty Speed Cola Collector's Can Edition (Xbox)
KontrolFreek Call of Duty Speed Cola Collector's Can Edition (Xbox): was £29.99 now £24.99 at Amazon

This limited edition pair has absolutely flown off the shelves in the US, but is still available in the UK and at a new lowest-ever price to boot! They come with a special collector's can container, plus an exclusive in-game item.

View Deal

KontrolFreek thumbstick add-ons are one of the easiest and most affordable ways to enhance your controller.

There are loads of different models available, ranging from generic options to those designed for specific genres.

There are also frequent limited edition releases with patterns and colours based on games like Diablo 4 or the latest Call of Duty.

