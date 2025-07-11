Whenever I sit down for an intense Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 match, I always reach for my KontrolFreek thumbstick kit. A favorite among FPS content creators, these thumbstick accessories add a textured surface and extra height for enhanced accuracy and performance.

They're a cheap and cheerful way to enhance your controller, with options available for all major consoles. and some players, like me, absolutely swear by them. A deluge of models are discounted right now, both as part of Amazon Prime Day and other retailer sales.

Save $2.55 KontrolFreek Clutch (PlayStation): was $16.99 now $14.44 at Amazon Designed for sports games, the Kontrol Freek Clutch could be perfect if you intend to dive into EA Sports College Football 26 when it drops later this year.

Save $9 KontrolFreek FPS Freek Galaxy White (Xbox): was $24.99 now $15.99 at Walmart Another Xbox set, this time designed specifically for FPS games. You get a mid-rise and high-rise thumbstick cap here, which is ideal for enhanced accuracy at range. The brand even claims they increase the average K/D ratio by 26%.

KontrolFreek Aim Boost Kit (Xbox): was $42.38 now $21.99 at Walmart The Aim Boost Kit has a wealth of controller add-ons including two thumbsticks (a mid rise and high-rise) plus three precision rings. These rings go around the base of the thumbsticks, increasing resistance and therefore enhancing control.

KontrolFreek thumbstick add-ons are one of the easiest and most affordable ways to enhance your controller.

There are loads of different models available, ranging from generic options to those designed for specific genres.

There are also frequent limited edition releases with patterns and colours based on games like Diablo 4 or the latest Call of Duty.

