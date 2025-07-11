I rely on these thumbstick add-ons for my sweatiest gaming sessions – and they could be yours for less than $15 or £10
Upgrade your controller for cheap
Whenever I sit down for an intense Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 match, I always reach for my KontrolFreek thumbstick kit. A favorite among FPS content creators, these thumbstick accessories add a textured surface and extra height for enhanced accuracy and performance.
• Shop the full Amazon Prime Day sale
They're a cheap and cheerful way to enhance your controller, with options available for all major consoles. and some players, like me, absolutely swear by them. A deluge of models are discounted right now, both as part of Amazon Prime Day and other retailer sales.
Not in the US or UK? Click here to see the best KontrolFreek deals in your region.
Amazon Prime Day KontrolFreek deals in the US
Want to spruce up your old Nintendo Switch? This bumper pack of thumbsticks add-ons is discounted at GameStop and offers enhanced grip while protecting your Joy-Con from wear.
This collectible Diablo 4 edition is designed for Xbox controllers. It helps make them look a little more interesting with a Diablo inspired color and pattern, plus provides extra grip.
Designed for sports games, the Kontrol Freek Clutch could be perfect if you intend to dive into EA Sports College Football 26 when it drops later this year.
This limited-edition Xbox pair is based on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and even comes with a code for an exclusive in-game weapon charm that you can use in that game or Warzone.
Another Xbox set, this time designed specifically for FPS games. You get a mid-rise and high-rise thumbstick cap here, which is ideal for enhanced accuracy at range. The brand even claims they increase the average K/D ratio by 26%.
If you'd prefer to pick up the Xbox FPS thumbsticks in a neon red color, then don't worry as it's on sale for the same price in the Inferno colorway too.
The Aim Boost Kit has a wealth of controller add-ons including two thumbsticks (a mid rise and high-rise) plus three precision rings. These rings go around the base of the thumbsticks, increasing resistance and therefore enhancing control.
Amazon Prime Day KontrolFreek deals in the UK
Compatible with PS5 and PS4 controllers, this Omni model has a unique, grooved design. You get two low-rise thumbsticks here, which is good for fast adjustments.
These Galaxy Purple Freeks could add a delightful splash of color to your Xbox controller, oh and help your aim in the process of course!
These FPS-oriented KontrolFreek thumbsticks are perfect if you love series like Call of Duty or Battlefield. You get two in the box - a mid-rise and a high-rise model.
Another FPS oriented pair here, though slightly different in texture to the ones above. They also come in a striking purple and black colorway.
This is a new lowest-ever price for this limited edition Call of Duty pair. Inspired by the world of Zombies, they're a perfect gift for series fans and even come with an exclusive in-game weapon charm.
This limited edition pair has absolutely flown off the shelves in the US, but is still available in the UK and at a new lowest-ever price to boot! They come with a special collector's can container, plus an exclusive in-game item.
KontrolFreek thumbstick add-ons are one of the easiest and most affordable ways to enhance your controller.
There are loads of different models available, ranging from generic options to those designed for specific genres.
There are also frequent limited edition releases with patterns and colours based on games like Diablo 4 or the latest Call of Duty.
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: 50% off Kindle & Echo
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: up to 50% off Oral-B & Philips
- Headphones: up to $120 of Beats, Apple & Sony
- Kitchen: up to 50% off Ninja, Breville & Instant
- Laptops: HP, Lenovo & Apple from $119
- Prime Student: six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds
- Tablets: iPad and Fire Tab from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $69.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Devices: up to 50% off Kindle & Ring
- Appliances: Ninja & De'Longhi from £29.99
- Gaming: Nintendo Switch 2 – in stock now
- Headphones: Bose & Sony from £14.99
- Health: up to 68% off Philips, Remington & Oral-B
- Home: fans from £12.99
- Laptops: Lenovo, Asus and HP from £139
- Phones: up to 30% off Apple & Samsung
- Tablets: iPads & Fire Tabs from £59.99
- Toys: up to 50% off Lego & Mattel
- TVs: cheap TVs from £99.99
- Vacuums: Shark and eufy from £99
- Wearables: Huawei & Samsung from £39
More KontrolFreek deals
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.