If you’re looking to upgrade your Meta Quest 3 or Quest 3S and don’t want to splash out (even with a deal discounting it) on a haptic vest or battery headstrap, then there’s a cheap yet effective option with a controller grip.

Right now, you can get these AMVR Upgraded Controller Grips for just $16.99 at Amazon (down from $29.99), while in the UK, you can snag these AMVR Extended Controller Grips for £9.49 (instead of their usual £29.79).

• Check out Amazon's full sale

Best of all, because the Quest 3 and Quest 3S use the same controller design, you can buy these controller grips – or any controller grips – no matter which headset you have.

And if this controller grip doesn't float your boat, no worries - be sure to also check out our picks for the other best Prime Day deals to be found this year.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Prime Day deals in your region.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Meta Quest accessories

AMVR Upgraded Controller Grips: was $29.99 now $16.99 at Amazon These controller grips are 43%-off right now, thanks to Prime Day, and based on my experience, controller grips can be an excellent, cheap add-on to any Meta Quest 3 or Quest 3S setup. That’s especially true this week with the discounts.

AMVR Extended Controller Grips: was £29.79 now £9.49 at Amazon I didn’t think controller grips were worthwhile until I tried a pair and realised they’re a neat add-on for your Meta Quest 3 or Quest 3S, especially if you can snatch up a deal on a pair like this mega Prime Day saving.

Now, I can only speak for the quality of the Kiwi design grips as I’ve tested those – they’re also on sale for Prime Day but aren’t as cheap, so I haven’t recommended them here – but I always thought VR controller grips were useless until I used a pair.

Once I had, I realized that they do offer some legitimate benefits.

For a start, they do keep the controller more securely fastened to your hand, which is ideal for more active games – like Beat Saber – where you’re throwing your arms around. Additionally, I love that with these grips, I can let go of the controller and still have it fastened to my hands.

This makes handling objects in VR feel a little more realistic as I can fully let go of something.

These designs also feature a battery window, allowing you to remove and replace your controller’s batteries without removing the entire grip cover, which is a helpful upgrade, to say the least.

If you’re in the UK, you can also save big on cheap silicone facial interfaces for the Quest 3 and Quest 3S – just make sure you get the right shape for your headset, as the two Meta devices are different.

(Image credit: Future)

More Prime Day Meta Quest deals

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition: was $494.85 now $399.99 at Best Buy Technically, this bundle is still full-price, but if you wanted to purchase each part of it individually, you’d pay close to $100 more. Unlike some bundles, each component is worthwhile in its own right. The Elite strap adds extra comfort for your VR gaming sessions, while the Xbox controller and Game Pass subscription will let you play hit games on a giant virtual screen – plus the whole setup looks stunning.

Kiwi design K4 Duo AIO audio head strap: was $159.99 now $111.99 at Amazon Thanks to a limited-time Prime Day discount, the K4 Duo is $48 off at Amazon right now, which is a hefty saving considering it only just launched. With its 5,300mAh battery capacity, this strap will roughly double the use time of your Quest 3, and with its built-in on-ear speakers, it also improves your headset’s audio.

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition: was £464.94 now £379.99 at Argos This deal isn’t officially a discount, but if you were to buy every item on its own, you’d pay close to £90 more, so this is a really great deal. What’s more, each element of this bundle is worth owning, and that’s before you even begin to appreciate the gorgeous, unique black and green color scheme of the headset and its accessories, which is a draw on its own.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK