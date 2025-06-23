I test Meta Quest 3 games for a living – here are my 6 favorite deals from Meta's Mega Summer Sale
There are so many savings to be had, but I could only pick a few favorites
Meta has kicked off its Mega Summer Sale, and it truly lives up to its name, with an incredible number of Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S games and apps receiving serious discounts.
There’s an excellent mix of VR and MR titles across every genre imaginable – puzzle, action, fitness, big-screen entertainment, and even a game that lets you play as a cat.
The deals will end on June 29 at 11:59pm PT / June 30 at 7:59am BST, so you have plenty of time left to browse the full list yourself, but as an avid Meta Quest 3 user I've picked out six deals that have caught my eye.
Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
- Was $39.99 / £34.99
- Now $19.99 / £15.99 in Meta’s sale
Assassin’s Creed Nexus gives Meta Quest 3 users the opportunity to explore iconic series locations across Renaissance Italy, Ancient Greece, and Colonial America in a title that actually lets you embody the franchise’s master assassins.
Our Assassin’s Creed Nexus review commended the large maps that feel full of detail, the first-person stealth and parkour mechanics, and the ability to reacquaint ourselves with series favorites like Ezio; though the, at times “wonky” combat and the game's over-reliance on familiar faces rather than forging its own unique story did let Nexus down.
Regardless, we thought this title was a great pick-up for Assassin’s Creed fans at full-price, so at this heavily discounted price this is a Meta Quest 3 game you’ll definitely want to try.
Maestro
- Was $24.99 / £19.99
- Now $16.99 / £12.99 in Meta’s sale
If you like the rhythmic core of Beat Saber but would prefer a more sophisticated setting then Maestro could be right up your alley. It was one of my favorite VR games of 2024, and it’s only getting better.
Just like a real conductor you must wave your hands to keep your orchestra in time – as well as choreograph crescendos, and remember to bring sections in or or fade them out as the music requires. Plus, you can switch to hand tracking to boost your immersion.
The base game has a fantastic score, but bonus DLC packs have done an excellent job of expanding the game’s repertoire with both new classical tunes and well-known movie classics – such as the Secret Sorcery music pack which adds tracks including The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, In The Hall Of The Mountain King, or the most recent addition, Duel of the Fates from Star Wars: Episode I.
They will cost extra, but at this discounted price you can afford to splash out on a couple of DLC packs.
Stylish Shooters
- Bundle includes: Superhot, and Vendetta Forever
- Was $44.98 / £33.98
- Now $29.99 / £23.99 in Meta’s sale
These sale events don’t just include single-game offers – there are also bundles you can take advantage of to fill your library on a budget. All of this sale’s bundles look great, but I want to highlight this one, which includes Superhot, and Vendetta Forever.
Superhot is a beloved VR shooter that mixes in puzzle-lite elements. Time only moves when you do, so this game is as much about taking out your enemies as it is about planning your actions to pull off a perfect slow-mo action scene – there’s a reason why this game is considered one of the best FPS games ever, VR or otherwise
Vendetta Forever shares some of Superhot’s essence but is very much its own game – and one of the best games of 2024. Time moves normally, but you don’t; instead you teleport around each level by taking out an enemy and reaching out to grab (and teleport to) their weapon. Each level is so inventive, and the whole experience is highly replayable.
Both games are great buys when not on sale, and they're must-buys with this discount.
Lovesick
- Was $14.99 / £11.99
- Now $0.99 / £0.99 in Meta’s sale
Lovesick caught my eye when I first saw its trailer, though for a myriad of reasons I’ve yet to try it out. That’s about to change, however, as this game is now just $0.99 / £0.99 – which makes it one of the best deals of this Summer sale.
The art style is striking from what I’ve seen, and reviews describe the puzzles as well thought out. The overall experience is only a few hours long, but generally people have come away with a positive experience of Lovesick.
So at less than a buck, this game looks like it’ll be more than worth the cost of entry – and I know I’ll be picking it up when I clock off for the day.
I Am Cat
- Was $19.99 / £15.99
- Now $13.99 / £10.99 in Meta’s sale
The 4.9-star rating on the Meta Quest store speaks for itself, this sandbox adventure which puts you in the paws of a cat protagonist is a delightful VR experience, and it’s currently 30%-off, what more could you want?
It’s a game that’s as delightfully chaotic as it looks, as you must complete quests and challenges around your home as you either become Granny’s favorite pet, or her biggest enemy.
And if you somehow get tired of the single-player sandbox you can join a multi-player lobby – which should soon include the much-requested private lobbies where you can play just with people you know, and be kitty menaces together.
Walkabout Mini Golf: Adventures with friends
- Bundle includes: base game, Myst DLC, Jim Henson’s Labyrinth DLC, Meow Wolf DLC, Wallace & Gromit DLC, and Viva Las Elvis DLC
- Was $44.94 / £34.94
- Now $28.99 / £22.99 in Meta’s sale
Walkabout Mini Golf is a delightful golfing sim on the Meta Quest 3, and if you don’t yet own it this bundle is a superb deal to take advantage of. The mechanics, while simple (it’s just mini golf), feel perfectly tuned, and this is the ultimate VR party game whether that’s via pass and play or enjoying a round with friends hundreds (or thousands) of miles away.
What I’ve always loved about this game is its inventive level design – its levels aren’t just some boring decorations but fully realized worlds based in pirate coves, space stations, and geometrically confusing recreations of New York, among so many more. Each stage features 18 holes, plus an additional 18 with the reimagined hard-mode version. Plus there are 18 hidden golf balls to find and collect, as well as a series of puzzles that will unlock a unique golf club in each level.
This bundle includes not only the base game, but also five DLC packs featuring collaborations with Myst, Jim Henson’s Labyrinth, Wallace & Gromit , Elvis, and Meow Wolf (which along with the Wallace and Gromit mission are two of my favorites in the whole game).
