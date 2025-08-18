Biwin unveils Mini SSD offering 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB in a tiny footprint

Mini SSD reads at 3,700MB/s and writes at 3,400MB/s using PCIe 4x2

The device is smaller than a U.S. penny but rivals traditional M.2 drives in speed

Chinese storage company Biwin has unveiled a new storage format called the “Mini SSD,” designed for laptops, tablets, phones, and cameras.

At just 15 x 17mm and 1.4mm thick, it is smaller than a US penny, while offering storage options of 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB.

Biwin claims sequential read speeds of 3,700MB/s with writes of 3,400MB/s over a PCIe 4x2 connection, making the Mini SSD a contender against traditional M.2 drives.

Mini SSD slots resemble smartphone SIM trays

To contextualize its performance, a standard MicroSD Express card compatible with devices like the Nintendo Switch 2 tops out at a theoretical 985MB/s.

Full-size SD Express cards can reach 3,940MB/s, nearly matching the Mini SSD but at almost twice the physical size.

M.2 drives remain faster, with 2230 variants approaching 8,000MB/s and 2280 models reaching up to 14,000MB/s.

The Mini SSD also compares to nano-SIM cards, which are smaller but designed for communication rather than storage.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Biwin’s creation is compact, it does not appear to be a universal standard, leaving questions about broader adoption.

The Mini SSD features a dedicated slot that functions like a smartphone SIM tray - users can remove the storage by inserting a pin, which could simplify swaps and upgrades for certain devices.

This device supports IP68 water and dust resistance, along with the ability to survive three-meter drops.

Two new Chinese gaming portables have already incorporated the Mini SSD - the GPD Win 5, known for its large battery and Strix Halo chip, and OneNetbook’s OneXPlayer Super X hybrid laptop/tablet both feature dedicated slots for the Mini SSD.

Although these devices have been announced, none of them has revealed pricing or other commercial product listings.

While traditional M.2 drives still outperform the Mini SSD in raw speed, the new format offers a balance of size and performance that may appeal to mobile users.

Its compact dimensions, combined with fast read and write speeds, position it as a contender for the largest SSD capacities in a minimal footprint.

For users seeking a practical portable solution, the Mini SSD could be considered among the best external SSD options in its category.

Its very small size also means users need to handle the device with care, since it can easily be misplaced.

Via The Verge