Samsung PM9E1 delivers PCIe Gen5 performance within an unusually small 22 x 42mm footprint

Double-sided component placement enables high capacity despite severe physical space constraints

Specialized PCB materials help mitigate mechanical stress during prolonged thermal cycling

Samsung’s PM9E1 NVMe Gen5 SSD emerged quietly in 2024, surprising the industry as the company entered mass production without a major announcement.

This model followed the PM9A1 SSD launched in 2021, introducing improvements in speed, capacity, and power efficiency.

The drive measures only 22 by 42 millimeters, a significant reduction compared with previous M.2 2280 designs, yet it integrates a full SSD architecture optimized for high-performance workloads.

Technical challenges and thermal management

Engineers employed a double-sided layout, mounting NAND, DRAM, and power management components on both sides of the compact PCB to achieve capacities of up to 4TB.

Integrating all essential components into such a small form factor required careful thermal management and mechanical reliability considerations.

The development team generated detailed heat maps from mock samples to optimize power distribution and account for heat-sensitive components.

Special PCB materials with low thermal expansion and side-fill technology were implemented to minimize deformation and ensure long-term reliability.

The SSD maintains high throughput during extended workloads without throttling, even under demanding AI processing or high data transfer scenarios.

The PM9E1 is designed specifically for performance-driven AI workloads, supporting sequential write speeds up to 12.6 GB/s and sequential read speeds reaching 14.5 GB/s.

These capabilities facilitate rapid loading of large-scale AI models and smooth on-device inference.

“The PM9E1 is a storage solution that achieves both an ultra-small form factor and high capacity through advanced dual-sided design technology,” said ChangWoo Sun, project leader from Samsung Memory Product Planning Team

“In particular, it will serve as a core high-performance, low-power storage option across a wide range of applications—from mobile devices to ultra-slim notebooks and edge servers”.

In addition, the SSD’s low power consumption complements modern CPUs used in compact, high-performance systems.

The architecture addresses both efficiency and capacity, providing a high-speed storage option suitable for ultra-slim notebooks, AI edge servers, and other space-constrained platforms.

Despite its performance and compact design, the PM9E1 remains a specialized solution - its ultra-small form factor and double-sided configuration push technical boundaries, but such a design also complicates mass production.

The SSD demonstrates Samsung’s ability to optimize storage density and efficiency, yet widespread adoption will depend on system integration and market readiness.

That said, the PM9E1 provides clear high-capacity storage benefits, though its initial impact on consumer platforms may be limited by production and design constraints.

