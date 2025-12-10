Beelink ME Pro offers two and four-bay HDD configurations for flexibility

Four-bay ME Pro maintains a small footprint while supporting up to 120TB

The chassis uses unibody construction, eliminating the traditional frame and bracket

Beelink is preparing a compact NAS lineup that aims to shrink multi-bay storage systems without reducing usable drive space.

A teaser that appeared on Weibo, originally in Chinese, reveals that the company plans two versions of the ME Pro, one with two HDD bays and the other with four HDD bays.

The smaller model is said to measure 166 x 121 x 122mm, while the larger four-bay unit reportedly measures 166 x 166 x 146mm.

Beelink four-Bay ME Pro promises 120 TB capacity

The dimensions of these models sit well below those of traditional units that demand far more desk or shelf space.

Beelink notes that typical two-bay systems already take up more room, and many four-bay alternatives grow considerably in both height and depth.

Size matters here because compact enclosures often struggle to balance internal volume, airflow, and drive layout.

Even so, Beelink says the upcoming models will stay smaller than rivals that rely on bulkier designs to fit multiple HDD slots.

The contrast is clearest with the four-bay ME Pro, which competitors often stretch to around 255mm in height.

Beelink keeps the system closer to a four-liter footprint, an uncommon level of compactness for a device that can hold enough drives to reach roughly 120TB with today’s high-capacity HDDs.

The ME Pro continues the company’s move from the earlier ME mini PC, which introduced it to the storage segment.

From the teaser, the device uses a unibody structure that removes the traditional support frame and bracket, freeing up internal space in a compact chassis.

The company suggests that the unibody concept cuts the total volume in half compared to older layouts.

The non-Pro version uses an Intel N200 and accepts NVMe SSDs only, so the upcoming model may follow a different approach given the shift toward expanded drive configurations.

The ME Pro marks an interesting shift in Beelink’s storage strategy, but several details remain under wraps.

The company has not confirmed the processor, supported SSD options, or the type of networking hardware in the final models.

These factors will determine how well the system performs as a true NAS rather than a simple multi-bay enclosure.

Software support remains another open point, since the choice of operating system, update strategy, and management tools will shape long-term usability more than the chassis design itself.

Until Beelink clarifies these fundamentals, the ME Pro sits in an intriguing but incomplete position.

