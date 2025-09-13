Minisforum N5 Pro Ryzen AI 9 processor powers workloads far beyond a typical NAS

ECC DDR5 memory ensures system stability during extended, demanding operations

Five SATA bays and three NVMe slots support massive hybrid storage

The Minisforum N5 Pro enters the market as a network-attached storage (NAS) unit, but carries specifications more typical of compact workstation systems.

At its core is the Ryzen AI 9 HX Pro 370 processor with 12 cores, 24 threads, and an onboard NPU capable of 50 TOPS.

Combined with support for up to 96GB of ECC DDR5 memory, the device moves closer to workstation-class performance while being packaged in a compact form factor that recalls a mini PC.

Storage flexibility in a compact build

The N5 Pro provides five SATA bays alongside three NVMe or U.2 slots, supporting as much as 144TB of mixed storage.

Unlike some devices that rely on shared ports, each SATA connection is direct, which improves consistency during transfers.

Expansion paths include a PCIe Gen 4 ×16 slot and OCuLink, enabling the addition of GPUs or external drive cages.

This combination is rarely found in the best NAS devices, suggesting that Minisforum is targeting homelab users or professionals.

Connectivity is equally ambitious, with dual Ethernet ports delivering 10GbE and 5GbE speeds.

Tests showed these interfaces achieving sustained throughput close to their rated capacities, making the system suitable for demanding multi-user or virtualization environments.

Two USB4 ports and an HDMI 2.1 output add further options, enabling direct high-speed links to desktops or portable SSDs.

The system ships with MinisCloud OS, preloaded on a small SSD. The platform is ZFS-based and includes snapshots, compression, RAID management, Docker support, and AI-driven photo indexing.

This is functional, but its unfinished interface and missing enterprise features limit its appeal compared with mature solutions such as TrueNAS or Unraid.

The N5 Pro has been available since July, and it has seen several adjustments since its initial release.

Minisforum originally offered a 64GB storage option, but this has now been replaced with 128GB drives as the baseline.

The barebone unit is currently listed at $1,019, down slightly from $1,039, however, a preconfigured variant with 48GB of ECC DDR5 memory is priced at $1,308, reflecting a minimal $3 reduction.

The high-end 96GB variant has increased in cost, moving from $1,583 to $1,597 without any stated reason.

Via Minisforum