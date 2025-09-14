Gigabyte’s AI Top CXL R5X4 quietly expands RAM capacity for demanding workstation workloads

The card supports four DDR5 RDIMM ECC modules totaling 512GB of memory

PCIe 5.0 x16 connection ensures direct CPU access for improved performance

Gigabyte has quietly introduced the AI Top CXL R5X4 PCIe adapter, a card designed to provide large-scale memory expansion for workstation motherboards.

Unlike earlier Compute Express Link (CXL) solutions that were mainly limited to server hardware, this model targets high-performance desktop systems such as the TRX50 AI TOP and W790 AI TOP.

The card connects directly to the CPU via a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, enabling up to 512GB of additional DDR5 registered memory.

Design and compatibility considerations

According to Gigabyte, this card will accelerate demanding workloads, particularly AI training tasks that require vast amounts of memory to process large datasets locally.

It measures 25.4cm by 12cm and is built on a 16-layer HDI PCB, a design choice aimed at supporting stability under heavy data loads.

The AI Top CXL R5X4 includes four DIMM sockets, each capable of holding 128GB DDR5 RDIMM ECC modules.

This card integrates a cooler and an AIO mini-fan, suggesting the presence of a Microchip PM8712 controller or similar hardware to manage data flow.

Gigabyte specifies an additional power supply via an 8-pin connector, underlining that this is not a typical plug-and-play upgrade.

These features collectively place the AI Top CXL R5X4 in a category closer to server-grade solutions adapted for workstation use.

That said, this card is only compatible with Gigabyte’s motherboards, and even then, not every PCIe slot supports CXL.

For example, the PCIEX16_4 slot on the TRX50 AI TOP lacks the necessary specification.

There is no clear evidence that other CXL-ready boards are excluded, but potential buyers may face uncertainty without confirmed cross-vendor support.

For professionals using a workstation PC or video editing PC, such an expansion card could theoretically unlock new performance potential.

More RAM allows for smoother handling of complex timelines, higher-resolution assets, and AI-based effects or rendering workflows.

However, the niche nature of CXL hardware and the restricted compatibility list raise practical concerns.

This device is not entirely new, as similar concepts such as Smart Modular’s CXA-8F2W offer up to 1TB of RAM with dual CXL controllers and 64Gbps bandwidth.

Gigabyte’s product is clearly positioned as a workstation-specific solution.

At the time of writing, there is no information about the price of this device.

While marketing materials hint at lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) compared to traditional server upgrades, the requirement for ECC DDR5 modules, proprietary compatibility, and advanced construction suggests a premium price tag.