Gigabyte Aorus RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX packs surprising desktop-level power with a full RTX 5060 Ti

Backward compatibility ensures USB4 users are not excluded from upgrades

WINDFORCE cooling system may face noise challenges in such compact housing

Gigabyte has launched the Aorus RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX, a compact external graphics solution aimed at professionals seeking desktop-grade GPU performance on portable devices.

Unveiled at its Beyond Edge online event, this device measures 117 x 243 x 45mm, making it closer in size to a hardcover dictionary than the bulky enclosures usually associated with external GPUs.

According to Gigabyte, the RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX brings higher graphical capabilities to premium laptops and mini PCs.

Thunderbolt 5 connectivity and bandwidth considerations

It supports Thunderbolt 5 with PCIe 4.0 x4 throughput, which Gigabyte says delivers bandwidth only about 5% below a full PCIe 4.0 x16 desktop slot.

While this suggests near-desktop responsiveness, adoption of Thunderbolt 5 remains limited to select mobile workstation models and high-end notebooks.

Users restricted to USB4 ports are not left behind, since the enclosure maintains backward compatibility.

It can also work with integrated graphics under Project G-Assist to distribute workloads.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unlike most external enclosures that depend on mobile Radeon chips, Gigabyte equipped this device with a desktop-class GeForce RTX 5060 Ti carrying 16GB of memory.

This doubles the VRAM compared to typical 8GB alternatives, making it stronger for video editing or other demanding tasks.

The inclusion of the WINDFORCE cooling system is intended to keep temperatures stable, although whether it can maintain quiet operation within such a small chassis remains to be seen.

The use of Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture and DLSS 4 support gives the box modern rendering and AI acceleration features.

Beyond raw performance, the Aorus RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX doubles as a docking solution.

It includes three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, Ethernet networking, PD 3.0 charging, and daisy-chain functionality for additional Thunderbolt 5 peripherals.

RGB lighting and an illuminated Aorus logo add aesthetic flair, but for professionals, the real question is whether the device can reliably replace a fixed desktop setup in everyday workflows.

Gigabyte has not announced a launch date or retail pricing for the Aorus RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX.

However, the choice of a full desktop GPU with 16GB of memory rather than a cut-down mobile part suggests it will sit above the $460 MSRP of the standard GeForce RTX 5060 Ti desktop card.