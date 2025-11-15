Thunderobot Mix G2 delivers a 17% GPU boost over ROG NUC 2025

The top configuration includes Core Ultra 9 275HX and RTX 5090 GPU

Night Owl cooling system maintains high performance under sustained workloads

Chines firm Thunderobot has launched the Mix G2, a compact gaming mini PC positioned as a direct competitor to Asus’ ROG NUC 2025.

The system combines Intel Core Ultra HX processors with Nvidia RTX 50 laptop GPUs, offering performance previously limited to full-sized desktops or mobile workstations.

The top configuration pairs a Core Ultra 9 275HX with a GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, delivering up to 230W total system power in a 3.2-litre chassis.

Compact size with Night Owl cooling

This device offers a 17% GPU performance boost over the most powerful ROG NUC 2025, making it suitable for both gaming and professional workloads.

At 332 × 212 × 45 mm, the Mix G2 is slightly larger than the ROG NUC, but remains compact enough for desktop or office use.

Its “Night Owl” cooling system integrates a large heatsink with dual fans covering both CPU and GPU, supporting high-performance sustained workloads.

The case also features a backlit logo, a blue light strip, and a Penrose-triangle style power button, giving it a distinctive aesthetic.

Inside, the Mix G2 supports two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots and includes one PCIe 5.0 and one PCIe 4.0 M.2 slot.

Wireless connectivity comes from Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 modules, while front I/O offers USB Type-A and Type-C ports plus a 3.5mm audio jack.

The rear panel includes an RJ45 Ethernet port, HDMI 2.1, a 10 Gbps USB-A port, and Thunderbolt 5 support.

These features allow the mini PC to function as a versatile hub comparable to business laptops or even smaller mobile workstations.

Three configurations of this device will launch in China on November 20.

The Thunderobot Mix G2 starts at 14,999 RMB (~$2,110) for the Core Ultra 7 255HX with RTX 5070 Ti and 32 GB RAM, and rises to 18,999 RMB (~$2,670) for the Core Ultra 9 275HX with RTX 5080 and 32 GB RAM.

The flagship model reaches 26,999 RMB (~$3,790) with the Core Ultra 9 275HX, RTX 5090, and 64 GB RAM.

Asus ROG NUC starts below $2,000, which could be a deal breaker for buyers considering the Thunderobot Mix G2.

Via Videocardz

