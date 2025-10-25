Zbox Magnus EN275060TC's 2.65-liter chassis delivers more power than many mid-tower desktops

Users can add their own high-speed RAM and storage for flexibility

The Intel Core Ultra 7 brings 20 cores to a palm-sized body

Zotac’s latest entry into mini PC market is being positioned as a useful contender with ambitions far beyond its small size.

The company claims the the Zbox Magnus EN275060TC can rival the Apple Mac Studio in performance, although such comparisons may need closer examination.

The Magnus measures 210 x 203 x 62.2 mm, approximately the size of a small hardcover book, and weighs roughly 1.4 kilograms.

Customization and upgrade options

At just 2.65 liters in total volume, it’s one of the smallest desktop systems currently equipped with a full desktop-class GPU.

Inside lies an Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti graphics card.

The processor itself includes eight performance and twelve efficiency cores, with a 5.2GHz turbo boost and a 30MB cache.

Together with the GPU’s 16GB of VRAM, this setup promises capable 4K gaming, creative workloads, and AI-based tasks.

Yet, questions about thermal control and sustained performance remain open, especially given the extremely tight internal space.

Unlike some prebuilt compact systems, the Magnus comes as a barebones kit, leaving users to install their own memory and storage.

It supports up to 96GB of DDR5 memory, either at 6400MT/s using CSODIMM or at 5600MT/s with regular SODIMM modules.

Dual M.2 slots (one PCIe 5.0 and one PCIe 4.0) offer flexibility for SSD installation.

While this design grants users the freedom to tailor the machine to specific needs, it also shifts the total cost upward once premium components are added.

Zotac includes the necessary Wi-Fi antennae and wall mount hardware, which could make it appealing to those seeking a compact business PC setup or a capable yet portable mobile workstation.

For connectivity, this device includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, five USB Type-A ports, dual Ethernet connections, and four display outputs.

The display outputs include HDMI and DisplayPort options, which allow the system to handle multiple monitors and peripherals.

It also supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless connectivity.

However, the system depends on a large 330W external power supply, which somewhat diminishes the appeal of its compact design.

The Zbox Magnus has been listed in some European markets at around €1,600, translating to roughly $1,555 before taxes.

That pricing puts it in direct competition with larger desktops offering better cooling and potentially higher sustained performance.

